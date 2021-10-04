79-acre farm on Whiddy Island offers tempting value

Island farms have a particular attraction at a certain price range that sets them apart from land sales on the mainland. A lot depends not only on the quality of the land involved but also the quality of the transport infrastructure.

The latest offering from Ballydehob-based auctioneer Martin Swanton is a substantial parcel of Whiddy Island in Bantry Bay, West Cork.

The 79-acre farm includes some good-quality land, a residence in need of renovation, a substantial stretch of coastline and an intriguing historical past.

'There’s no issue whatsoever with bringing stock in and out'

The property comprises approximately 68 acres of what the agent describes as “excellent grazing land.

“The family that own it are from Bantry,” says Martin of the property, “and they told me that their late father bought it 77 years ago.” One of the most unique features of the holding is the existence of a very large concreted piece of coastline that serves as an oversized slipway. This was built towards the end of the First World War when the American military were building a flying boat base as part of what they feared might be a longer conflict. As it turned out, the War ended before the year (1918) was out and the hangars disappeared over time, leaving their mark on Whiddy Island and on this farm.

In terms of the practicalities of getting animals on and off the island, the selling agent points out that this is a task made simple by the recently improved transport links with the nearby mainland.

“There’s no issue whatsoever with bringing stock in and out,” says Martin. “There’s a barge that runs regularly from the new jetty by Bantry Graveyard.” Aesthetically, the property isn’t short of charm, with ample stretches of private beach and heavenly views.

So far, he says, there has been a good deal of interest in the property, including interest of a non-farming nature from those who dream of owning a period-style fixer-upper on a piece of coastal paradise with plenty of good quality acres that they can easily let out. At an asking price of €340,000 (€4,300/acre), it represents tempting value, whatever your intentions.