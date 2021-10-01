Celebrating the humble spud on National Potato Day

Today, Friday, October 1, marks Bord Bia’s National Potato Day, and consumers, retailers and the foodservice sector are being called upon to support Irish potato growers on this special day.

It is an indigenous sector, worth €111m at the farm gate with 400 growers planting over 8,000 hectares annually.

They supply high-quality, nutritious produce to Irish consumers throughout the year.

Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) Potato Committee chairman, Thomas McKeown, said the last year had been challenging for growers, particularly those supplying the foodservice sector.

"If the current situation has taught us anything, it’s the importance of supporting local producers,” he added.

Kwanghi Chan with sisters Dara (3) and Orlaith Sheridan (5) on Sheridan’s Potato Farm in Kilberry Co Meath. Picture: Chris Bellew/Fennell Photography.

“Growers have absorbed all of the extra costs associated with additional measures required on farms.

“Growers must be encouraged to continue producing high-quality crops at a fair price that sustains production."

Meanwhile, Bord Bia is showing consumers that when it comes to creating delicious meals, “It all starts with potatoes”.

Whether it’s a warming potato curry after a hike, a nutritious potato salad after yoga, or a shepherd’s pie for a mid-week family meal, potato dishes are perfect for nearly every lifestyle, activity, and meal occasion.

And, as part of the annual celebrations, National Potato Day Campaign Ambassador, Chef Kwanghi Chan is sharing three Asian-inspired potato dishes that showcase the versatility of the vegetable.

“So many dishes can start with potatoes because they are such a versatile ingredient, he continued.

“A lot of people don’t realise it, but potatoes are ideal to use in Asian cooking as they carry the flavours of spices and herbs so well.

“Potatoes are also simple and convenient to cook with.

"You can leave the skin on, chop into small cubes and they will cook in ten minutes.

“My top three suggestions for delicious potato meals are to add potatoes to mixed vegetable stir-fries, creamy curries, or to an easy-to-make homemade spice-bag.”

John Sheridan from Kilberry, Co Meath began growing potatoes professionally in 1967. His son Mark now farms the land with his cousin Noel.

“When my father started growing potatoes, back then on a good day they could harvest 10-12 tonnes, all of which were handpicked,” said Mark.

“Now, we are harvesting 400 tonnes per day using mechanisation.

“The development of the Rooster variety of potato in Ireland transformed potato farming with its beautiful clean pinkish skin finish that people like.

“The arrival of the Rooster and increased mechanisation gave our business a whole new start.”