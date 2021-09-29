Strong trade for heavy cattle and stores

I sent in a photo of Macroom mart manager Jerh O'Sulllivan column also sent in.

New manager for Macroom mart as good cattle trade continues Jerh O'Sullivan has become the new manager of Macroom mart. The Aghabullogue native is no stranger to the surroundings of mart life having worked as a mart auctioneer for the past 17 years and as a cattle drover in his youth.

Jerh's father Brendan, and indeed his uncles would have been regulars at Macroom mart in the days when the mart was held on a Tuesday and when auctioneers like Jack McGraw held sway over proceedings.

Jerh has seen the mart go from a calk board to the online sale. He has a serious pedigree when it comes to mart business. It will be fascinating to see where he will take the mart over the coming years.

Jerh O'Sullivan Macroom Mart's new manager.

And while we welcome Jerh and wish him well in his new role, it would be remiss not to mention outgoing mart manager, John O'Mahony.

John steered the mid Cork mart with a steady hand over the past 13 years. Always a gentleman and always a pleasure to meet and deal with, I would like to wish John all the best as he begins a new chapter.

And so to business, we may as well go to Macroom mart first.

The mart has a new boss since Monday, but the trade remains as it has been with weeks. It's fired up with no shortage of buyers.

In Macroom on Saturday Friesian bullocks made from €1.60/kg to €1.90/kg. Dry cows sold from €160 to €820 with the kilo.

Aberdeen Angus and Hereford bullocks in Macroom on Saturday made from €2/kg to €2.32/kg.

Continental bullocks made from €2.25/kg to €2.60/kg. Heifers in Macroom on Saturday made from €2.10/kg to €2.55/kg.

Weanling bulls made from €2.50/kg to €3.05/kg. Weanling heifers in Macroom on Saturday made from €2.30/kg to €3.05/kg.

Macroom Saturday No Breed Sex Weight € 2 Lm steers 515kg 1350 2 AA steers 690kg 1470 4 Hr steers 512kg 1190 6 Fr steers 441kg 820 7 Fr steers 392kg 740 1 AA cow 700kg 1620 1 Ch cow 670kg 1440

In Bandon on Monday dry cows sold from €170 to €485 with the kilo.

Friesian bullocks sold from €238 to €635 with their weight. Hereford and Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold from €315 to €680 with the kilo.

Continental bullocks sold from €490 to €860 with their weight. Heifers made from €133 to €713 with the kilo.

Bandon Monday No Breed Sex Weight € 7 AA steers 231kg 580 2 BB steers 502kg 1080 4 Hr steers 465kg 1000 7 Fr steers 212kg 450 6 AA heifers 400kg 830 1 Fr cow 490kg 680 1 Fr cow 775kg 1230

1100 cattle were sold last Monday at Kilmallock mart. The trade continues to be very strong, according to the mart, with bullocks making up to €1540 a head or €2.40 per kg.

Friesian bullocks sold for up to €1.93 a head.

Two Belgian Blue bullocks born in February '20 with an average weight of 500kg sold for €1,050 each at a sale in Bandon Mart. Picture: O'Gorman Photography.

Dry cows here sold for up to €1450 a head or €2.20 per kg. Heifers made up to €1480 a head or €2.64 per kg.

Dairy stock sold for up to €1280 (paid for a 5-year-old calved cow) and suckler cows made up to €1740 (paid for a 10-year-old Limousin and her Limousin heifer calf).

Factory bulls sold for up to €1620 a head.

In the calf ring runners sold for up to €535 (paid for a February born Hereford bull).

There will be a weanling sale every Tuesday evening until early December at Kilmallock mart. Intake from 2pm, with the sale starting at 6pm.

Kilmallock No Breed Sex Weight € 5 AA steers 393kg 900 2 Lim steers 370kg 830 2 Hr steers 373kg 820 5 Fr steers 398kg 700 8 AA steers 544kg 1200 8 Hr steers 500kg 1170 2 Ch steers 523kg 1150

Next we turn to Kanturk mart and to mart manager, Seamus O'Keeffe, for a report on Tuesday's mart sale.

"We had a very big sale at Kanturk Mart on Tuesday with 620 animals comprising of top-class store and fat cattle.

"A complete clearance was achieved with no slip in prices.

"On Tuesday next, October 5th, we will hold our Spring Born Weanling Show and Sale kindly sponsored by Southern Milling.

"Show Categories include both male and female Limousin, Simmental, Belgian Blue, Charolais, Aberdeen Angus, Hereford, Mixed Class and Best Pen (minimum 3).

"All show cattle must be penned for 10am."

Kanturk Tuesday No Breed Sex Weight € 1 Lm steer 745kg 1640 1 Lm steer 428kg 1070 1 Ch heifer 590kg 1480 1 Lm heifer 550kg 1330 1 AA heifer 535kg 1190 1 Sim cow 795kg 1380 1 Fr cow 745kg 1340

After the sale of bullocks at Ennis mart on Friday Ann Keane of Clare-Co marts reported, "We had a very big sale of bullocks again on Friday with with just over 650 on offer.

"Quite a number of cattle in excess of 600kgs, and a very strong trade for both heavy cattle and stores.

"Again Northern customers pretty active today online."

And looking back to Thursday's sale of heifers, dry cows and aged bulls, Ann added "A strong entry of cull cows, aged bulls and heifers.

"Again mostly continental cows available and these were a very strong trade, especially for the well fleshed lots.

"Quite a bit of Northern and online activity.

"Mostly store heifers available and these met great demand. A strong entry of aged bulls averaged €1.84/kg."