Former ploughing championship lands set to fetch €1million

GVM Auctioneers are continuing to fill the calendar with public auctions at their central Limerick offices, with a number of farms due to go under the hammer in October.
On Friday, the 22 nd of October at 3pm, it’s the turn of a 69-acre non-residential farm in the townland of Kilpeacon, Crecora. According to the selling agent Tom Crosse, this is “definitely one of the finest farms that has come to the market in the Limerick area in recent years.” It’s also a property that comes with the rare pedigree of having been the site of the National Ploughing Championships:
“This is where the National Ploughing Championships were held back in 1991,” confirms Tom, “something that would reflect the quality of the land and everything that goes with it.
“It’s 79 acres of really top-class land. It has good road frontage and it’s in what I would say is a hot location.” The hot location is just a 15-minute drive from Limerick City. The land enjoys extensive road frontage onto the road between Kilpeacon Cross and Crecora village. In addition, there is access onto the Fedamore Road. While the property’s value is clearly an agricultural one, the possibility of getting planning permission to build a house on the land is a real one – something that may have a bearing on the final price.
The farm also comes with entitlements that are worth approximately €9,000 per annum. There are three main divisions, allowing ease of access and suitable for all farming activities, according to the selling agents. There is a natural water supply both from an adjoining stream and a private well.
Tom believes that the selling price of this holding will be over the million-euro mark: “All thing being equal, I expect the price of this land to go above a million euros.” This would translate into a price of €14,500 – a price that would constitute a strong marker but which wouldn’t be unreasonable for the quality of the property. All will be revealed on the auction day itself. Bidders can either turn up at the offices on Glentworth Street in Limerick in the traditional fashion or register online to make an online bid at lslauctions.com at least three days before the auction date and pay their bidding deposit.