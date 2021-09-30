Former ploughing championship lands set to fetch €1million

GVM Auctioneers are continuing to fill the calendar with public auctions at their central Limerick offices, with a number of farms due to go under the hammer in October.

On Friday, the 22 nd of October at 3pm, it’s the turn of a 69-acre non-residential farm in the townland of Kilpeacon, Crecora. According to the selling agent Tom Crosse, this is “definitely one of the finest farms that has come to the market in the Limerick area in recent years.” It’s also a property that comes with the rare pedigree of having been the site of the National Ploughing Championships: