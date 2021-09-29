Offers reach €400k asking price on rare 126-acre residential farm off Ring of Kerry

For sale with Kenmare agents Connor-Scarteen auctioneers, a 126-acre residential holding could be one of the most intriguing packages of a property that the market has seen this year so far.

“There are probably eight or nine acres that could be decent enough fields,” says Patrick Connor- Scarteen, pointing out that the farm is also in a Special Area of Conservation, thus limiting its land use to little more than grazing. In addition, one of the outhouses going with the property is a protected roost for the Lesser Horseshoe Bat. For those that have viewed the property so far, however, this has not been off-putting, he says.