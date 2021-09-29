Offers reach €400k asking price on rare 126-acre residential farm off Ring of Kerry

For sale with Kenmare agents Connor-Scarteen auctioneers, a 126-acre residential holding could be one of the most intriguing packages of a property that the market has seen this year so far.
“There are probably eight or nine acres that could be decent enough fields,” says Patrick Connor- Scarteen, pointing out that the farm is also in a Special Area of Conservation, thus limiting its land use to little more than grazing. In addition, one of the outhouses going with the property is a protected roost for the Lesser Horseshoe Bat. For those that have viewed the property so far, however, this has not been off-putting, he says.
The property is in the townland of Dereenafoyle, just off the Ring of Kerry route (N70), approximately 13km from Kenmare, 14km from Sneem, 1km from Blackwater Pier and less than 2km from a secluded beach.
“There are some lovely pockets of native woodland too,” says Patrick of the farm, which has well-defined boundaries and access paths running through it, allowing ease of management. “The Kerry Way goes through the property but doesn’t come anywhere near the house.” The house is an extended traditional farmhouse that was completely renovated and finished out to a quality builder’s finish in 2005, ready to be completed to the taste of the next owner. There is over 1,000ft2 of living space over the two floors, with a living/dining room, family room, kitchen, utility room and bathroom on the ground floor. On the first floor, there are two bedrooms and a bathroom.
The stone outhouses were renovated and re-roofed in 2019.
With the potential annual entitlements that this agricultural holding offers (currently at €14k/annum), there is plenty to entice those from farming backgrounds. The lure of the idyllic lifestyle, meanwhile, is also a strong one and opportunities to purchase this much land in this location are rare. It’s no surprise, therefore, that the property is still on the market even though the asking price of €400,000 has already been reached.