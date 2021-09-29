11-acre residential holding near Clonakilty offers options in lots

Small holdings have never been more popular in this age where the residential move into the countryside appears to be gathering pace. And when it’s a small holding that combines excellent quality land with an excellent quality home, the interest is even stronger.

Such is the case with an 11-acre residential property located close to Clonakilty, according to the selling agent John Hodnett of Hodnett-Forde Property Services.

“It’s a beautiful plot of ground,” says John, “suitable for any farming enterprise and it formed part of a larger holding. The lands are low-lying and sheltered and well fenced with road frontage.” The holding is in the townland of Cruary, just 5km from Clonakilty – a West Cork town renowned for its enterprise and quality of life.

The dwelling is in excellent condition throughout and the range of quality outbuildings (including an old former farmhouse) offer some additional potential, subject to obtaining planning permission to develop them.

Accommodation includes an entrance hall, living room, dining room, kitchen and two bedrooms on the ground floor. On the first floor, there are two more bedrooms and the main bathroom.

“It has PVC windows and doors and oil-fired central heating,” says John.

The property can be sold in two lots – one lot comprising the house and one acre, with the second lot consisting of 10 acres of top-quality grassland. The minimum price expectation for the land is €15,000/acre with the house on one acre expected to fetch between €275,000 and €300,000. So far, interest has been strong with offers on the 10-acre lot. At an overall asking price of €425,000, it’s a package that offers tempting value, no matter which way you look at it.