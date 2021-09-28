Sheep Report: Prices at the processors have improved by 10-20 cents/kg

Processors are paying up to 630 cents/kg this week to get supplies with some reports of up to 635 cents/kg being achieved
Last Monday's sheep sale at Kenmare Co-Op Mart, Co Kerry.

Tue, 28 Sep, 2021 - 15:49
Martin Ryan

Another recovery in the lamb prices at the factories this week has restored some of the shine to the trade for finishers, who continue to have an exceptional year.

The consistent high prices for lambs through 2021 is reward for those who stayed with the sector over the difficult years in the past, during which the exodus from sheep farming seriously depleted the national flock.

Like every other sector, lamb production has experienced a surge in the cost of production in 2021 with the rising price of inputs and it is fortunate for producers that the market returns have hit an all-time record level to compensate.

Prices at the processors have improved by 10-20 cents/kg for this week with processors offering 590-610 cents/kg before the addition of the quality bonus.

However, demand for lambs is strong and suppliers are reporting that the factories are paying up to 630 cents/kg this week to get supplies with some reports of up to 635 cents/kg being achieved.

It has become an interesting scenario with the processors claiming that the markets have become difficult, while the price continues to move upwards and there is plenty of interest by the processors in getting the lambs.

The trade was improved at the live sales at the marts on Monday where entries were on par with recent weeks.

There was 600 head on offer at Kilkenny Mart for a firm trade particularly for the well-fleshed lambs in both the butcher and factory categories.

A pen of eight butchers' lambs weighing 50 kgs sold for €141, which was the best price of the sale delivery a return of €91 over. The highest price pen was €146 for ten weighing 55 kgs. A pen of five weighing 53 kgs made €144 and a pen of fourteen weighing 54 kgs sold for €138. The factory type lambs sold for up to €84 over.

