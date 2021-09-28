Beef Report: Finishers and processors maintain their ground

The balance between supply and demand in the beef sector continues to hang at centre point as both the finishers and the processors each maintain their ground on conceding any movement in the prices.

Finishers know that the processors have a requirement for what intake of cattle they are getting and therein is the key to underpinning the success of their stance to resist any threat to reduce the returns.

The markets for beef are strong and the processors continue to have a requirement for 33,000-34,000 head weekly intake to fill the orders which have been forcing their hand to maintain prices over the past month.

Once again the finishers were being fed the threat of a pending reduction of around 5 cents/kg in prime beef prices for this week's intake during the later days up to the weekend, which helped to strengthen the booking for the early days of this week.

Once again the threat has failed to materialise on the ground and suppliers for this week are strongly resisting any reduction with some reports of deals with factory agents being secured for a slight increase in the price.

While the general base being quoted for steers has continued at 415 cents/kg, a reasonable percentage of steers are understood to be making up to 420 cents/kg while getting above that continues difficult.

The heifers are on a general base of 420 cents/kg and making up to 425 cents/kg with reports of 430 cents/kg being achieved but they are few and far between.

The ground conditions on farms continue to be excellent relieving any pressure on finishers to lighten stocking levels by moving out the heavier cattle which are continuing to thrive on the good grass supply.

On the finisher side, there is an awareness that more of the finishing animals are now coming up to 30 months, but the tight balance in intake versus requirement at the processors is leaving scope for special deals negate any reduction for over age quality animals.

The R grade young bulls are generally making 410 cents/kg with some lots up to 415 cents/kg.

The cow trade is quite strong, having recovered from some of the downward pressure of recent weeks with the quality R grade cows making 385-390 cents/kg this week and O grade at 375-380 cents/kg.

The intake last week remained stable at 35,967 head which is running at nearly 2,500 head higher than in 2020 with all categories, except cows higher than a year ago. The steers were up 1,000 at 17,214 head, while heifers were higher by 1,500 head at 10,250 head.