Noisy neighbours - What is the law?

Dear Stephen

Recently new neighbours have moved into the house next door. I have spoken to them a couple of times and they seem friendly. Over the past month, they have starting renovating the house. It would seem that they have family members helping them out with the renovations, most of the work taking place on a Saturday or Sunday. I have no problem with them working on the weekend however they begin work most weekends at 6am.

The noise is extremely loud and it wakes my entire family. This carry on is causing serious fights within my family due to a lack of sleep as we all work full time during the week. I do not want to cause a rift between my neighbour and I but is there anything I can do?

Dear Reader

I am sorry to hear about your predicament. It is a difficult situation as although you have no issue with your neighbours personally you are not happy with the level of noise and the early morning starts at the weekend which is understandable. Rest assured noise disturbances is a common cause of dispute between neighbours.

You could potentially bring a claim of action against your neighbour under the tort of nuisance.

Nuisance is an act or omission which amounts to an unreasonable interference with, disturbance of, or annoyance to another person in the exercise of his or her rights associated with the enjoyment of his or her property.

The most frequently claimed nuisance in Ireland is under the heading of substantial interference with the use and enjoyment of one’s land. In determining whether nuisance arises under this heading the Courts take a common-sense approach as to what is reasonable to expect between neighbours. The law is concerned with whether a reasonable person would endure the nuisance complained of.

Local conditions are often taken into consideration in determining whether the nuisance complained of is reasonable. For example, the level of noise that can be reasonably expected in the city centre will differ between that expected in the quiet suburbs or countryside. There are regulations dealing with the area of noise disturbance but the law does not specifically define the level of noise that would amount to nuisance.

S. 108 of the Environmental Protection Agency Act 1992 outlines that noise amounts to nuisance where the noise is "so loud, so continuous, so repeated, of such duration or pitch or occurring at such times as to give reasonable cause for annoyance to a person in any premises in the neighbourhood or to a person lawfully using any public place."

The duration of the interference is another factor the Courts will consider. As a general rule, the longer the interference the more likely it will be found to be considered unreasonable. It might be a good idea to make a note detailing when the noise stops and starts and how it affected you.

You could also invest in a decibel reader which would assist in ascertaining how loud the noise was. Furthermore, this will be helpful to show the Court that you are not a hyper-sensitive plaintiff. Your solicitor would be able to advise you on such an application and the proofs required.

Another option for you is to check online to see whether your local authority has posted your neighbours planning permission which may contain conditions regarding noise and construction times. However, prior to taking such legal action I would advise you to try and talk with your neighbour and see if matters can be resolved amicably.

Stephen Coppinger, is a solicitor practicing in Walsh & Partners, Solicitors and Commissioners for Oaths, 17, South Mall, Cork.