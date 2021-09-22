Marts Report: Strong sales with high clearances

These are important months for Irish beef farmers with regards to farm payments.

September is the month those of us lucky enough to be in a disadvantaged area, get our Disadvantaged Payment.

I realise in today's ever confusing world, the Disadvantaged Payment is no longer known as the Disadvantaged Payment. I don't know why they had to change it. I guess someone got offended.

In any case, whether it's called the Disadvantaged Payment or the ANC (Areas of Natural Constraints) payment, the logic and reason behind the scheme remain the same.

Three Limousin bullocks born in March 2020 average weight 545kg sold for €1,260 at a sale in Corrin Mart, Fermoy. Picture: O'Gorman Photography.

It's designed to give a helping hand for those of us farming in an area that needs such a lift.

And then next month, for those of us lucky enough to be farming long ago and still in business, we receive our Basic Farm Payment.

Again the name of the scheme has changed down through the years, but the story remains the same.

This payment is based on historical data. On action and work we undertook in beef farming years ago. In the days when we all had a lot more hair.

It's a payment that reminds us of a time long ago when suckler farmers could afford a new jeep, a time when we all felt better off.

The Basic Farm Payment is a much-debated about payment, with many believing that it should be spread out more evenly amongst farmers (dead right).

But none the less, it's still a vital payment for farmers. A payment that ensures the heartbeat of Irish farming remains someway stable.

An example of how vital it is can be experienced by the palpations in ones own heart when your payment is late or delayed.

These payments in September and October keep many farms afloat. They are used to pay agricultural contractors, Co-op bills, vets fees, accountancy charges, even school expenses. All in all they are payments that keep rural Ireland from going under.

It's a pity we cannot survive in farming without such subsidies, but it's a relief that we do have them.

And so to the marts we go, where I suspect a bit of ANC money was floating around this week as farmers spend on cattle with the aim of keeping their own show on the road.

We go first to Macroom where on Saturday Friesian bullocks made from €1.60/kg to €1.90/kg. Dry cow sold from €160 to €1040 with the kilo.

Aberdeen Angus and Hereford bullocks in Macroom on Saturday made from €2.10/kg to €2.35/kg.

Continental bullocks made from €2.20/kg to €2.60/kg. Heifers in Macroom on Saturday made from €2.10/kg to €2.73/kg.

Weanling bulls made from €2.50/kg to €3.40/kg. Weanling heifers in Macroom on Saturday made from €2.30/kg to €2.60/kg.

Macroom Saturday No Breed Sex Weight € 4 Fr steers 445kg 815 6 Fr steers 404kg 750 6 AA steers 545kg 1205 6 Hr steers 435kg 1000 4 Lm steers 646kg 1440 1 Ch cow 925kg 1930 1 Fr cow 785kg 1370

Next we go to Kanturk mart and to mart manager Seamus O'Keeffe for a report on Tuesday's cattle sale.

"We had a great sale here again this week with 510 animals on offer and a 99% clearance achieved.

"Cattle prices at an all time high with up to €2.30 being paid for Aberdeen Angus store bullocks.

"A reminder to all our customers that on Friday September 24th we will be hosting The Proven Protein Sale. A sale that will consist of 80 high protein In-calf dairy heifers.

"Viewing will be from 10.30am with the sale commencing at 12 noon.

"On Tuesday October 5th we will hold our Spring Born Weanling Show and Sale sponsored by Southern Milling."

Kanturk Tuesday No Breed Sex Weight € 1 Ch steer 483kg 438kg 1 Lm heifer 600kg 1500 1 BB heifer 510kg 1200 1 AA heifer 475kg 1070 1 Lm cow 630kg 1440 1 Ch cow 690kg 1340 1 Fr cow 770kg 1260

1,100 cattle went under the hammer at Kilmallock mart on Monday. The cattle trade here continues to be very strong with 160 buyers doing business in the rings and online.

Bullocks sold for up to €2050 a head or €2.54 per kg. Dry cows made up to €1430 a head or €1.86 per kg. Heifers made up to €1500 a head or €2.50 per kg.

Dairy stock sold for up to €2220. In the suckler ring a 5-year-old Limousin and her Limousin heifer calf sold for €1460.

In the calf ring runners made up to €575 a head (paid for 4 February born Aberdeen Angus bulls).

Heavy bulls made up to €1420 (paid for a Friesian Bull 935kgs).

On this coming Saturday September 25th an Organic Cattle sale will take place at Kilmallock mart commencing at 11 am.

The next weanling sale at Kilmallock will be on Tuesday September 28th, and every Tuesday night from this date.

Kilmallock Monday No Breed Sex Weight € 2 AA steers 393kg 890 2 Lim steers 375kg 880 6 Hr steers 384kg 850 3 Fr steers 388kg 710 1 Lim steer 535kg 1240 4 AA steers 548kg 1180 6 Hr steers 465kg 1070

In Skibbereen on Friday dry cows sold from €40 to €1005 with the kilo. Hereford and Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold from €295 to €820 with the kilo.

Heifers in Skibbereen made from €270 to €715 with their weight. Continental bullocks made from €340 to €800 with the kilo.

Weanling heifers in Skibbereen made from €280 to €715 with their weight. Weanling bulls made from €295 to €710 with the kilo.

Skibbereen Friday No Breed Sex Weight € 1 AA steer 710kg 1530 2 Hr steers 437kg 980 1 Ch steer 610kg 1410 5 Ch steers 478kg 1250 1 Lm heifer 575kg 1250 1 Ch cow 925kg 1930 1 Fr cow 785kg 1370

In Bandon on Monday dry cows sold from €195 to €700 with the kilo.

Friesian bullocks sold from €170 to €428 with the kilo. Hereford and Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold from €310 to €686 with the kilo.

Continental bullocks sold from €345 to €785 with their weight. Heifers made from €345 to €480 with the kilo.

Bandon Monday No Breed Sex Weight € 6 Fr steers 382kg 700 4 Fr steers 482kg 900 2 AA steers 380kg 680 2 BB steers 354kg 690 3 Sim steers 448kg 950 1 AA cow 570kg 850 1 Fr cow 615kg 810

Jonathan O’Sullivan, Dungarvan mart manager, gave us this report following Monday's cattle mart. "We had an exceptional trade for all types of cattle, especially for forward Q.A. cattle, bullocks and heifers."