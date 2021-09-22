Glanbia confirms grain prices for Harvest 2021 starting at €210/tonne

Premium grains will deliver strong additional returns for growers
Glanbia confirms grain prices for Harvest 2021 starting at €210/tonne

 

Wed, 22 Sep, 2021 - 14:12

Glanbia will pay its members €210/tonne for green feed barley and €220/tonne for green feed wheat.

Announcing their grain prices for harvest 2021, the food and nutrition company said premium grains will also deliver strong additional returns for growers.

More than 40% of the total grain intake delivers a market premium for growers with over €2m in premiums over and above the feed price to be paid to farmers for delivering food-grade and other value-added crops. This is equivalent of a premium of over €20/tonne on average for value-added grains.

Premium crops such as High Erucic Acid Rapeseed (HEAR) delivered €575/tonne, with gluten-free oats at €260/tonne returning strongly for growers.

“The strong worldwide markets for grains was evident in 2021," Glanbia Co-op Chairman John Murphy said. "It was good to note that Harvest 2021 was one of the best for growers in the last 20 years with prices and yields well above the long-term averages. It is welcome to see the strong premiums that value-added crops are delivering for growers."

“We are completing a state-of-the-art R&D facility on-site in Ballyragget which will give us significant capabilities for our talented team of food technologists to work with the top quality grains from our family farms to develop new and exciting opportunities for food ingredients.”

The overall Glanbia green grain intake was up over 10% on the previous year. John Kealy, Glanbia Ireland’s Head of Grains, said Harvest 2021 saw the acreage of HEAR Oilseed rape more than treble. "Further significant increases are expected in 2022 with strong interest from growers," he said.

More in this section

Vet, large animal practice Startup helps farmers to monetise their reductions of greenhouse gas emissions
Brown Cow on the Burren in Ireland Winter grazing of cattle on the Burren continue a centuries-old tradition
Friesian cattle on a road in Tipperary, Ireland. Thousands of farmers face paying back BEAM payments
U.S. Pork Exports Spike With Swine Fever in Dominican Republic

US now on high alert over African Swine Fever after it jumped the Atlantic

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices