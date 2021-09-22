Glanbia confirms grain prices for Harvest 2021 starting at €210/tonne

Glanbia will pay its members €210/tonne for green feed barley and €220/tonne for green feed wheat.

Announcing their grain prices for harvest 2021, the food and nutrition company said premium grains will also deliver strong additional returns for growers.

More than 40% of the total grain intake delivers a market premium for growers with over €2m in premiums over and above the feed price to be paid to farmers for delivering food-grade and other value-added crops. This is equivalent of a premium of over €20/tonne on average for value-added grains.

Premium crops such as High Erucic Acid Rapeseed (HEAR) delivered €575/tonne, with gluten-free oats at €260/tonne returning strongly for growers.

“The strong worldwide markets for grains was evident in 2021," Glanbia Co-op Chairman John Murphy said. "It was good to note that Harvest 2021 was one of the best for growers in the last 20 years with prices and yields well above the long-term averages. It is welcome to see the strong premiums that value-added crops are delivering for growers."

“We are completing a state-of-the-art R&D facility on-site in Ballyragget which will give us significant capabilities for our talented team of food technologists to work with the top quality grains from our family farms to develop new and exciting opportunities for food ingredients.”

The overall Glanbia green grain intake was up over 10% on the previous year. John Kealy, Glanbia Ireland’s Head of Grains, said Harvest 2021 saw the acreage of HEAR Oilseed rape more than treble. "Further significant increases are expected in 2022 with strong interest from growers," he said.