Thousands of farmers face paying back BEAM payments

Some or all of the money that 3,600 beef farmers were paid from the BEAM scheme in 2019 will have to handed back.

The €77m payment scheme required participating farmers to reduce by 5% their bovine organic nitrogen produced on the farm, over two years.

However, 2,396 farmers ended up increasing their bovine organic nitrogen during the reduction period, and must therefore hand back payments.

In the Dáil last week, Minister of State for Agriculture Martin Heydon said 2019 was a very difficult year for beef farmers, and the beef exceptional aid measure, BEAM, was secured with EU funding.

It paid €77m to 33,000 farmers, in 2019, €50m of which came from the EU, with the balance from the national exchequer. In return, farmers were required to reduce their stocking rate, expressed as bovine organic nitrogen.

Minister of State Heydon said the European Commission insisted on this element of beef farm restructuring in the scheme.

“Such was the urgent nature of the market difficulty that the money was paid upfront, subject to the participants' compliance with the scheme requirements,” he said.

Almost 19,000 farmers have met the original scheme requirements successfully.

Flexibility was secured in January, 2021, from the European Commission, allowing participants opt for a six months delayed nitrogen reduction period (the 2021 calendar year), and 11,000 farmers were able to avail of that flexibility.

Of them, almost 5,300 participants successfully exited the scheme by applying for the deferment option, but they met the scheme conditions in the original reduction period which ended on June 30, 2021. The other 5,700 have until the end of this year to reduce stocking rate (nitrogen).

However, 3,600 farmers, who decided not to opt for the later reduction period had at the end of June, 2021, failed to meet the nitrogen obligations they signed up to under the BEAM scheme's terms and conditions.

Of the 3,600 farmers, 2,396 increased their nitrogen (stocking rate) during the reduction period. The 3,600 farmers will have some or all of the BEAM money they received in 2019 recouped. The total being recouped is at this point is €5.2m, with the average per farmer at €1,700. Among the 3,600, almost 10% of cases involve less than €200 being clawed back, and almost a quarter involve less than €400.

Minister of State Heydon said rules on the recoupment and the interest rate chargeable are set down in EU regulations.

He said almost €72m of the €77m has gone to beef farmers, but lessons have been learned about the scheme's design. “If one were designing a scheme from scratch in normal circumstances, one would not design like this one, but it was exceptional, because the need was exceptional. You would not normally pay in advance under such a scheme, where the conditionality came to bear afterwards without some clawback. In an ideal world, one would not do that because it can give rise to difficulties.”

“There is not the same flexibility with EU schemes. That means we have to stick to the rules that apply.” The minister of state was responding to a Dáil question on BEAM from Cavan-Monaghan Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy, who said the scheme was beset with confusion from the beginning.

He said 133 farmers in Co Cavan will be expected to pay back €157,000, and 138 farmers in Co Monaghan will be expected to pay back €193,000, of the national total of 3,627 farmers facing a clawback of €5,227,820.

Deputy Carthy asked if the Department of Agriculture will seek flexibility from the European Commission to help the farmers, and criticised moves to apply the clawback to natural constraint (ANC) and targeted agricultural modernisation scheme (TAMS) payments.

Minister of State Heydon said the recoupment letter sent to the 3,600 farmers “could have been clearer, and was not handled properly. The Minister, Deputy McConalogue, has instructed Department officials to issue an apology to this cohort of farmers for the premature manner in which their moneys were deducted.”

Tipperary Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill supported Deputy Carthy's call to the Minister of State to seek maximum flexibility at EU for the affected farmers. He asked the Minister of State to bring in a system similar to that in 2016, when farmers incurred a very large super levy bill but were given a period of years by the Commission to pay back the money.