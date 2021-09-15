Supply and demand aligns making price cuts difficult for processors

Beef finishers have become accustomed to the seasonal downward pressure on prices each autumn as the supply of cattle increases to its annual peak intake at the processing plants.

In very simple terms, those who finish cattle for sale to the meat plants are very familiar with the numbers of cattle available for the factories dictating the movement in the price which they are being paid.

Over the years it has been one of the most constant factors that rarely seemed to change. For 2021 it is no different from past decades in that respect, but one aspect which has changed is the requirement for cattle at the factories to meet demand.

Credit to the processors - who don't always get recognition for what they do well - export markets for beef have been developed to a scale rarely ever experienced in the past and as a result, the processors have requirement for higher intake to fill the orders.

It is not many seasons ago that a weekly intake of around 30,000 head was the benchmark at which the processors were comfortable, and could afford to tighten their rein on prices.

The weekly requirement is now closer to 34,000 head to supply their markets and up to which they find it very difficult to cut price without risking a shortfall in intake at the plants.

This autumn the supply of cattle is very closely balanced with requirement, which is undermining the ability of the processors to follow the usual seasonal pattern of reducing prices week on week.

In line with recent weeks, the intake for last week continued the pattern at 34,251 head, slipping 2,000 head below the same week last year.

Across the categories, the young bulls were the only ones showing an increase on 2020 with 400 head more than last year at 1,631 head.

The steers at 17,277 head were on par with the same week last year, while the heifers were back on 2020 by around 700 head at 9,168 head; the supply of cows was down 1,800 head at 5,534 head.

The prices, having slipped by around 10 cents/kg, are either holding or slightly hardening this week, and continue to return in excess of 50cents/kg more than a year ago to producers who are having an expensive year with higher input costs.

While most of the official quotes for steers are on a base of 415cents/kg there are reports of deals at 420cents/kg this week to keep the supply flowing.

The trade is on a similar pattern for the heifers with reports that the general quote of 420cents/kg is being topped up to 425cents/kg for larger supplies and some regular suppliers.

The good R grade cows are making up to 390cents/kg with O grade on 370-375cents/kg while the R grade young bulls are generally making around 415cents/kg and striking parity with the comparable steer grade.