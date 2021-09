Limerick family secures dairy award

The McCarthy family, from Limerick, have been named the winner of the 2021 NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards.

The winner was announced at a special awards ceremony at Moorepark Dairy open day following presentations to 12 farming families by Olympic gold medallist Kellie Harrington.

Winners Michael, Mary Ita and Alex McCarthy, who supply Kerry Agribusiness, received prize money and take home the NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards perpetual cup. Michael, Mary Ita, and Alex farm together in Feenagh, Co. Limerick and live on the farm with Alex’s wife Siobhan and daughter Chloe.

Finalists were judged on sustainable farming practices, milk quality, technical knowledge, and animal welfare on-farm practices.

The NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards judges praised the impressive team effort from the family and the top-class results produced by the farm.

“The passion and dedication of Irish family farms, together with our unique farming system, has helped build a strong reputation for Ireland as a high-quality, sustainable food producer,” Charlie McConalogue, the minister for agriculture, food & the marine, said.

“While we face significant challenges as an industry, it is important to celebrate our dairy farmers who are ambassadors for the industry, committed to maintaining exceptional standards in milk quality and sustainable farming.”

John Jordan, chief executive at Ornua, said: “The McCarthy family are incredible role models for sustainable, high-quality milk production.

“We’re delighted to be able to celebrate with them here today.

“Their dedication to their craft results in the best quality milk in the world, off a grass-based system, and is the key ingredient to Kerrygold’s global success.”

Zoe Kavanagh, chief executive officer of the National Dairy Council added: “Dairy farming has been going on in Ireland for over 4,000 years, it’s a part of our national identity.

“Our grass-fed family farming system is ideally suited to the Irish climate and delivers world-class produce.

“The farmers who have been awarded this year represent the highest standards as food producers delivering an exceptional product that is enjoyed at home and revered by consumers all over the world.”

12 farming families, from eight counties, representing 12 dairy co-ops nationwide reached the finals of the NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards, with additional category awards presented on the day:

Overall winner & category award winner for Environmental Infrastructure – McCarthy Family Farm, Limerick – Nominated by Kerry Agribusiness

Overall Runner up & category award winner for Best Milk Quality – Banville Family Farm, Wexford – Nominated by Glanbia Ireland

Overall Runner up & category award winner for Business Innovation – O’Sullivan Family Farm, Cork – Nominated by Dairygold Co-op

Category award winner for Farm Development – Fitzpatrick Family Farm, Longford – Nominated by Lakeland Dairies

Category award winner for Farm Development – Hamm Family Farm, Westmeath – Nominated by Aurivo Co-op

Category award winner for Farm Sustainability – Ormond Family Farm, Tipperary - Nominated by Centenary Thurles

National Finalist - Barry Family Farm, Cork – Nominated by North Cork Creameries

National Finalist - Hurley Family Farm, Cork – Nominated by Barryroe Co-op

National Finalist - Keane Family Farm, Kerry – Nominated by Lee Strand Co-op

National Finalist - Kingston Family Farm, Cork – Nominated by Drinagh Co-op

National Finalist - McCarthy Family Farm, Cork – Nominated by Lisavaird Co-op

National Finalist - O’Brien Family Farm, Galway – Nominated by Arrabawn Co-op