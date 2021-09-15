Nitrates Action Programme will only work with 'equal weight' to economic and environmental sustainability 

“In order for environmental sustainability to work, there has to be economic sustainability as well”.

This was the sentiment expressed by the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA) General Secretary, John Enright during the Joint Committee on Agriculture discussion on the Nitrates Action Programme (NAP) earlier this week.

Protecting drinking water sources from diffuse microbial contamination from animal excreta continues to be an area of concern for public health and this is why NAP is so important.

The EPA says that in general, poor farm management practices or inappropriate land spreading near source abstraction points are the cause of contamination.

It highlights how the threat and impact are often caused or exacerbated by extreme weather events.

Submissions for NAP will be welcomed until Monday, 26 September 2021.

18 drinking water sources have been identified by the EPA as being at risk from elevated nitrate concentrations from land use practices within their catchment.

“Farmers have been listening about diversification for the last 40 years and unfortunately there is no enterprise out there at the moment that compares to dairy,” Mr Enright continued.

“People need to be able to produce an enterprise from which they can earn a reasonable living and unfortunately that is not there.

“Looking at NAP, we also have AgClimatise and we have the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP); a lot of the farmers who will be expected to meet these new regulations are the very same farmers who are going to lose substantially on the CAP.

“Farmers are frustrated because there is a huge focus on environmental sustainability but no focus on economic sustainability for them.”

Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) President, Tim Cullinan said the outcome of the current review of NAP would have significant implications for farmers across all sectors of Irish agriculture.

He also recognised the “important role” that NAP plays within the industry.

“The objective of NAP is to protect water quality through the promotion of good farming practice,” he continued.

“If there are wider co-benefits to climate and biodiversity, this is welcome.”

Mr Cullinan went on to say that the Government must engage in genuine negotiation with farmers to agree on a nitrates programme that achieves its objectives, without placing unnecessary and excessive requirements on farmers.

“Farmers have made significant investments and changes to farming practices since the introduction of the last NAP,” he added.

“The Water Quality in Ireland 2013-2018 report, which was published in 2019, did not capture the impact of the new measures and programmes that were introduced on farms.”

Meanwhile, Senator Victor Boyhan told the meeting that the Government must give equal weight to economic sustainability and environmental sustainability.

He called on the Government to expand the Agricultural Sustainability Support and Advice Programme (ASSAP) to assist farmers with advice and measures to improve water quality as part of the Nitrates review.

“It was abundantly clear from the presentations to the Committee by Macra Na Feirme, IFA, ICMSA and Irish Natura & Hill Farmers Association that supporting farmers to make better decisions regarding how they manage nutrient applications is likely to have the greatest potential to improve outcomes for water quality on Irish farms,” he added.

“Delivering better profits for the farmer while reducing risk of nutrient loss to water is necessary.

“We all accept that NAP must improve water quality, without placing excessive costs on farmers.

“It is the ambition of farmers to be drivers of good environmental practice.”

Macra na Feirme’s National President John Keane insisted on a common-sense approach to NAP during proceedings and highlighted the proposal’s lack of consideration for ‘farming in action’.

“The proposals fail to reflect the reality on the ground for young farmers,” he continued.

“Young farmers are already committed to progressive environmental stewardship including water quality.

“We see this demonstrated in the calls of Macra na Feirme for the extension of the ASSAP and LAWPRO programmes both of which address the realities faced by farmers in improving water quality.”

Mr Keane went on to say that there had been fears expressed by Macra na Feirme members that the introduction of the proposed ‘banding’ is a new form of quota and will therefore result in a change in the cattle herd size and type of cattle.

“Young farmers have made plans which may now need to be changed based on the outcome of NAP.

“Aspirations of growing their livelihood may now not occur and those considering a career in agriculture may also reconsider this decision.

“It is vital that economic sustainability is at the forefront of all drafting of government documents.

The Nitrates Directive (91/676/EEC) has been in place since 1991 with the aim of protecting water quality from pollution by agricultural sources and promoting the use of good farming practices.

All EU Member States are required to prepare NAPs that outline the rules for the management and application of livestock manures and other fertilisers.

Ireland’s NAP is designed to prevent pollution of surface waters and groundwater from agricultural sources and to protect and improve water quality.

Each Member State’s NAP must include a limit on the amount of livestock manure applied to the land each year; set periods when land spreading is prohibited due to risk; and set capacity levels for the storage of livestock manure.