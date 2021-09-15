€11k per acre sought for East Cork farm

CCM Auctioneers is selling a 53-acre non-residential farm in East Cork close to the village of Inch.

According to the selling agent Éamonn O’Brien, it’s a property that has been sold before – some years ago and that time its big attraction was its generous milk quota.

Now that the milk-quota era has ended, its sale price this time around will be determined by its land quality and its location.

“The farm is all in one block,” says Éamonn. “At the moment, it’s all in pasture but it would be suitable for either grain or pasture.”

While the holding is in one block, there is the possibility of splitting it into two lots – one of 33 acres and the second of 20 acres.

Separate access from the public road would facilitate such a move if the market so desired it.

“It’s a former dairy farm,” says Éamonn, “so there are farm buildings, including sheds and a cubicle house. There is also a central farm roadway running through it.

“It would be suitable for someone who might like to establish a 50-cow herd and get the robot to milk them while they tend to the day job,” suggests the selling agent, adding that it may also attract investors seeking a safe return – tax-free asset-backed income.

“Having been bought a number of years ago for its generous milk quota, the farm is now offered back to the market with goodwill,” says Éamonn.

“The farm has been leased out to a local farmer and has been well farmed. It has been left in an excellent condition by its previous tenant.”

The guide price is €11,000 per acre and it is open to offers.