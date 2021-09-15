'Rare' residential farm near Cork city expected to fetch €15k per acre 

The Ovens-Killumney area is in a golden zone of land
'Rare' residential farm near Cork city expected to fetch €15k per acre 

Because of the location and quality of the property, auctioneers are expecting huge interest. File Picture. 

Wed, 15 Sep, 2021 - 16:00
Conor Power

A rare and large 90-acre residential holding near Killumney village to the West of Cork City has just come on the market with Cork-based auctioneers Cohalan Downing.

Given its location and the quality of the property on offer, this should generate a huge amount of interest.

The Ovens-Killumney area is in a golden zone of land within striking distance of Cork city and an area that has seen strong sales in recent years.

Given the added factor of the lack of large holdings coming to the market in the last year or so, the demand seems assured.

The farm is located in the townland of Ballygroman Lower, 4km south of Ovens, barely a kilometre from Killumney, 6km from Ballincollig and only a 20-minute drive into Cork City Centre.

Presently, the property is in a mixture of stubble and grass. File Picture. 
Presently, the property is in a mixture of stubble and grass. File Picture. 

“It’s an executor sale of the late Mr Dermot O’Shea,” says sole selling agent Maurice Cohalan.

“It has a fairly large set of out-offices and a house which is in need of major refurbishment.” 

The property is in a mixture of stubble and grass at the moment. 

The outbuildings represent plenty of opportunities for improvement for the next owners.

They include slatted units and sheds. They are old but certainly useful in their current state, according to the agents. There are also concrete yards.

“The land is good land,” says Maurice, “very much typical of the area.” 

The property is located close to the new extended city boundary.

While that doesn’t give it any development potential, the prospect of larger residential areas coming closer to its location only serves to underline its intrinsic value as a considerable parcel of agricultural land.

“I would hope that it will generate a huge amount of interest,” says Maurice, “and we’d be looking at a price expectation of over €15,000 per acre.” 

It’s an expectation that could well turn out to be a conservative one.

Land parcels of this size and in this location don’t come on the market too often these days and, even though there isn’t any prospect of the land being sold in lots as things stand, the presence of the house will add its own upward pressure to the sale price.

The property does come with some entitlements and further details of these can be obtained from the selling agents.

Read More

Legal Advice: Opposing the registration of a right of way

More in this section

Typical Dutch polder landscape with a grazing cows in the meadow Netherlands proposes radical plans to cut livestock numbers by almost a third
red wooden private property sign farm land no right of way no public access Legal Advice: Opposing the registration of a right of way
It's hobby time Heavy rains could wash away a quarter of farm soil by 2050
Horse and blackberry hedgerow.

All equines to be counted in a new census to be completed by November

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices