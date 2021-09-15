'Rare' residential farm near Cork city expected to fetch €15k per acre 

A rare and large 90-acre residential holding near Killumney village to the West of Cork City has just come on the market with Cork-based auctioneers Cohalan Downing.

Given its location and the quality of the property on offer, this should generate a huge amount of interest.

The Ovens-Killumney area is in a golden zone of land within striking distance of Cork city and an area that has seen strong sales in recent years.

Given the added factor of the lack of large holdings coming to the market in the last year or so, the demand seems assured.

The farm is located in the townland of Ballygroman Lower, 4km south of Ovens, barely a kilometre from Killumney, 6km from Ballincollig and only a 20-minute drive into Cork City Centre.

“It’s an executor sale of the late Mr Dermot O’Shea,” says sole selling agent Maurice Cohalan.

“It has a fairly large set of out-offices and a house which is in need of major refurbishment.”

The property is in a mixture of stubble and grass at the moment.

The outbuildings represent plenty of opportunities for improvement for the next owners.

They include slatted units and sheds. They are old but certainly useful in their current state, according to the agents. There are also concrete yards.

“The land is good land,” says Maurice, “very much typical of the area.”

The property is located close to the new extended city boundary.

While that doesn’t give it any development potential, the prospect of larger residential areas coming closer to its location only serves to underline its intrinsic value as a considerable parcel of agricultural land.

“I would hope that it will generate a huge amount of interest,” says Maurice, “and we’d be looking at a price expectation of over €15,000 per acre.”

It’s an expectation that could well turn out to be a conservative one.

Land parcels of this size and in this location don’t come on the market too often these days and, even though there isn’t any prospect of the land being sold in lots as things stand, the presence of the house will add its own upward pressure to the sale price.

The property does come with some entitlements and further details of these can be obtained from the selling agents.