Skellig six18 distillery puts touch of class to the Ring of Kerry

When June O’Connell, her husband Paddy Cooney, and their business partner Patrick Sugrue established Skellig six18 distillery along the Ring of Kerry in October 2019, little did they realise that within a few short months they would be reimaging the venture and innovating in areas where they might not have had to go at all were it not for the Covid-19 pandemic.

The three who have strong ties to Cahiersiveen launched the €10 million micro-distiller in a former sock manufacturing plant in a location where the landscape is rich with natural ingredients from the woodland to the Atlantic seashore.

Collaborating with sea foragers, land foragers, chefs and fishermen they selected a range of unique local botanical ingredients and created their first gin with the help of locally-based sea foraging experts, John and Kerryann Fitzgerald who now supply the distillery with Irish Dillisk from the pristine beaches of Derrynane.

The Wilson Socks factory, owned by Mr Sugrue, once employed 240 people and produced more than 80,000 socks a week.

It closed in 2003 and remained empty until Skellig six18 opened its doors towards the end of 2019.

Skellig Six18 looks out onto the Atlantic and across to Valentia Island.

It now houses the distillery, which looks out onto the Atlantic and across to Valentia Island; the first product - a pot-distilled gin that uses local botanicals - was distilled in late August 2019.

The distillery now produces both craft gin and pot still whiskey; there is also a visitors centre at the site where spirit lovers can sample what's on offer.

“We make a slow gin, it takes six weeks to make it and we got great local and Munster support throughout the Christmas period of 2020,” Ms O’Connell told the Irish Examiner.

“We had just started looking at markets nationally when Covid-19 struck and the on-trade closed down.”

Meanwhile, with a team of 10 employees including the directors, a breath was drawn and everyone onsite began to look outside of the box, so to speak.

“We were a young business building a brand and we pivoted all of that to social media,” continued Ms O’Connell.

“We also went online and had to develop a website and build an online shop, all of which we did.

“In the summer of 2020 we were able to open for eight weeks and visitors - in a very limited way - came to avail of the tour that we offered.

“But, we really had to rethink the way we were doing things and I think we are all the better for it now if I’m honest.”

During that time relationships were built with local hotels and the distillery agreed on packages so that people would stay an extra night and visit the local distillery while they were in the area.

But when lockdown two and three arrived, it meant the distillery was closed to visitors until quite recently.

During that time, the directors sourced 100% compostable plastic-free packaging so the product could be delivered through the online side of the business in a more sustainable way.

They also endeavoured to sell the gin through the local independent off-licences dotted around the country.

Sampling the gin at Skellig Six18 visitors' centre.

“We also looked at businesses as well and offered them a very personal service around corporate gifting,” Ms O’Connor added.

“So every box was shipped from the distillery and managed from there.

“We are in the independent off-licences now and managed to secure national distribution with O’Briens.

“We are also in selected Supervlau’s - those with a particular emphasis on food. Our gin, particularly our first spirit, is a food gin for the purpose of aperitif.

"We collaborated with Michelin Star chef Rob Lewis on that.”



The Single Pot Still Whiskey is a uniquely Irish traditional method, using a mash of malted and unmalted barley, which are then triple-distilled through three copper pot stills.

The process takes time, patience and maturity.

The artisan Pot Distilled Gin is distilled in small batches and hand-finished at the distillery.

“The team is hands-on and together we hand-finish each bottle at the distillery. This means we can ensure excellence with every drop,” said Ms O’Connor.

“We’re excited and proud to be recognised in the World Gin Awards 2021, winning in the Design Category.”

Meanwhile, LEADER funding was secured in the earlier stages of the venture.

The gin tasting experience at the distillery reopened in June and the visitor tours at the site recommenced in July.