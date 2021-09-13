All equines to be counted in a new census to be completed by November

The first annual census of every equine in the State will be conducted by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine at the end of November.

Minister Charlie McConalogue, who announced the move, said any person who keeps any equines in the State will be required to submit a completed census return within a specified timeline.

He said the census is one of a series of measures he proposes to initiate to support the welfare of Equidae, the scientific name for the family of horses.

It is also in keeping with his commitment to review and enhance the equine identification and traceability system.

This is with a view to better supporting equine welfare, as set out in Ireland’s Welfare Strategy 2021 – 2025, published by the Department following consultation with stakeholders.

The census will also facilitate compliance with a new European Union Animal Health Law regulation, which came into force in April.

This new regulation requires that the habitual residence of every equine kept in the State is recorded on the central equine database.

A profile of all equines present on a holding on that date will be created on the Department’s Animal Identification and Movement system, which houses the database.

It is expected the formal linking of equines to their keepers will increase compliance with legislation, which places responsibility on the recorded keeper for ensuring the health and welfare of all animals in his/her care.

Minister McConalogue thanked equine keepers for their compliance with equine legislation to-date and expressed confidence that they will similarly engage positively with the new system.

He called on them to check their records now and to regularise any issues that might arise as soon as possible.

In this regard, all premises where equines are kept must registered with DAFM for that purpose.

All keepers are responsible for ensuring that any equines in their care are properly identified with a valid passport.

Minister McConaloguie said the census will provide important information in the event of an equine disease outbreak, in addressing public health concerns and in dealing with lost, straying or stolen horses.

The Department has written to all registered keepers making them aware of the upcoming census and will contact them again later in the year, confirming the date of the 2021 census.