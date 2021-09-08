Beef trade holds firm as producers stand their ground

The trade for beef animals at the factories continues firm this week with neither the processors nor their suppliers willing to concede on their ground.

The beautiful September weather which the country has been continuing to enjoy since the beginning of the month is proving a bonus for the producers in several ways, and their hope is that it will continue in their favour.

Farm conditions are superb and the fresh growth of grass in the higher temperatures coming after the August rain is the perfect balance to keeping producers and their stock in a happy mode.

There is no pressure on moving stock which continues to thrive well in the super September conditions and the absence of any surge of stock has robbed the processors of any opportunity to further reduce their prices.

Intake at 33,000-34,000 head is required by the processors to meet requirements for a positive market.

While supply continues around that level, it will be very difficult for the processors to pull on the price.

And so it is that the base for steers continues unchanged at 415 cents/kg.

These two Charolais bullocks born in April '21 with an average weight of 212kg sold for €610 each at this week's sale in Cashel Mart. Picture: O'Gorman Photography.

There are reports of a sprinkle of 420 cents/kg being paid to large regular suppliers, which is not available to the general run of intake.

The tone of trade for the heifers is similar at an unchanged base of 420 cents/kg and the occasional 425 cents/kg going for large suppliers.

Bord Bia estimates that intake at the factories for the remainder of this year will be down an average of around 2,500 head/week.

That should help to keep the intake and demand in balance, which is vital to ensuring the trade holds steady.

The intake for last week increased by less than 500 head to 34,497 head compared to the previous week, while being around 500 less than for the corresponding week last year.

The supply of steers at 17,603 head was 800 head higher than last year, while the heifers at 9,119 were back 200 head on 2020.

There was very little change in the supply of young bulls at 1,374, while the intake of cows is down on 2020.

The kill of cows last week was 5,779 compared to 6,906 for the same week last year.

Strong demand for the young bulls is continuing and this has resulted in the prices on offer drawing close to, or on par with, the comparable steer grade.

While some of the plants are continuing to offer 410 cents/kg, most of the young bulls are making 415 cents/kg this week, which is on par with the steers.

How the trade shapes over the coming weeks will be very dependent on weather and supply.

Producers will be hoping that the tradition of September being a golden harvest month of good weather will also mark 2021.