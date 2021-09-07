The Government's new housing plan - What it means for farmers and landowners

The “Housing for All” plan announced by the Government this past week will have implications for many farmers.

The two main impacts are in relation to the taxation or wealth sharing for zoned land and the taxation of empty properties. The long term plan of increasing the supply and accessibility of housing and the implications for rural one-off development will also be of interest to farmers and their families.

The plan is divided up into “pathways” which are effectively groupings of policies towards a certain aim. Pathway 1 is principally focused on the supply of affordable housing through local authorities, housing boards, and development by the Land Development Agency as well as measures to help affordable housing through equity ownership under the banner of an Affordable Purchase Scheme.

Pathway 2 concerns itself principally with the provision of social housing including for instance provision of social housing for the homeless, for older persons and those with disabilities, emergency accommodation. This hugely ambitious plan sees a total of 90,000 social houses (predominantly new builds) being added to the national stock by 2030.

Pathway 3 outlines the ambitions to increase the supply of new homes with the intent to see over 300,000 new homes built by 2030 to address pressure on the housing market, this figure does already take into account about 150,000 social and affordable houses already outlined.

From a farming perspective, this section comes into a sharper focus perhaps than other elements of the report with the proposition of an overhauled vacant site levy now potentially applying to farmland that is zoned. The wording within the report reads as follows: ‘Where current suitable residential development zoning has not been acted on, a new tax to activate vacant lands for residential purposes will apply to encourage landowners to bring forward proposals with enhanced complementary measures to secure an appropriate amount of contributions when planning permission is granted.’

The current vacant site levy began to apply in 2018 but importantly only applied in respect of actual vacant property that is until those overseeing the levy caught on to the fact that developers and land speculators were circumventing the rules by leasing or otherwise farming the land to avoid it being considered vacant.

A circular issued in October 2018 outlined the practice and a change to the definition of vacant or idle lands brought the loophole to a close. Thankfully genuine farmers who had acquired property before it became zoned were spared from the upgraded vacant site levy at that time. The proposals within the current Housing for All plan makes no distinction between farmers and property developers and seeks to impose tax at a stage (presumably) shortly after being rezoned. The measure is set to be introduced in quarter 4 of this year, by the Department of Finance which presumably will form part of Budget 2022.

In the next chapter of the policy document, the issue of idle properties is addressed. The range of options expressed includes a rollout of compulsory purchase orders allowing Local Authorities to acquire property, as well as incentives for repairing or letting property particularly in the case of houses left idle as a result of the owner taking up nursing home care.

The Local Property Tax return which all homeowners will be obliged to file in November will include an information-gathering exercise to determine the quantity of vacant properties it is expected that the LPT applicable to such properties may be multiplied up to act as a penalty for non-use. Presumably, some property owners will seek to have their properties deregistered from the LPT as being no longer fit for habitation, but that strategy might not be such a good idea if a Compulsory Purchase Order comes in the letterbox instead of a LPT charge.

The repair and leasing scheme might be more appropriate whereby the Local Authority pay for renovations to a property (up to €60,000 in the new plans) in exchange for taking over the property for five years. For farmers and other property owners who currently let accommodation on a short term self-catering holiday let type arrangements, it is disappointing to see a layering up of regulations coming down the track with the document spelling out that registration with Failte Ireland will become mandatory.

The devil will be in the detail and one can better evaluate the impacts when the rules actually take shape. As an outsiders view it seems like a lot of stick for property owners with little carrot on offer.