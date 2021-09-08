24.5 acre residential farm new to market gets off to flying start

The farm is located between Mitchelstown and Ballylanders 
24.5 acre residential farm new to market gets off to flying start

This good quality farm has extensive road frontage and is in one block.

Wed, 08 Sep, 2021 - 20:16
Conor Power

A 24.5-acre non-residential holding in Co Limerick, close to the Cork border, which has just arrived onto the market with CCM Property Network, received an offer within 24 hours of its details going online.

It’s an indication of how well the agricultural land market is performing and, according to selling agent Éamonn O’Brien, could serve as a barometer for the autumn market.

“The property is between Mitchelstown and Ballylanders,” says Éamonn of the good quality farm which has extensive road frontage and is in one block.

“It’s currently used for silage crops and grazing, comes with vacant possession and goodwill and it’s ready to go — it has been farmed well, it’s fenced well and it has performed well.”

There aren’t any entitlements going with the land but that’s certainly not a negative point in the current climate.

“It affords the opportunity for the applicant of the new set of entitlements that start in 2023,” says Éamonn, pointing out that while one doesn’t have an additional farm subsidy income, it does bring a clean slate — for someone looking to rent the land, for example.

The guide price is €8,000 per acre.

“The €8,000 figure doesn’t reflect negatively in any way,” Éamonn points out.

“It’s good land but not the type of land that you can put tillage into…it’s interesting because we sold five farms in the month of March, of properties that came out in January.

“This is the start of our autumn collection so it will be interesting to see how the first few farms at this time of year will be received. Will the mad rush for farmland we saw in spring still be evident in the autumn?”

Many of the drivers of the market in spring (the abundance of investment money looking for a home, the continuing fortunes of the agricultural sector) are still there now so, in theory, one should expect a similar surge.

The current political climate is potentially adding an air of uncertainty to the investment side of things.

This particular property is off to a good start but, as always, time will tell.

More in this section

Venture Capitalists Plunge $125 Million Into French Mealworm Breeder Ynsect Europe’s pigs and chickens can now be fed bugs
Minister: 'Focus is on adding value rather than volume to produce'  Minister: 'Focus is on adding value rather than volume to produce' 
Is food security a basic human right or something only the fortunate few can access? Is food security a basic human right or something only the fortunate few can access?
24.5 acre residential farm new to market gets off to flying start

Mart reports: Good weather and strong prices

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices