Mart reports: Good weather and strong prices

We begin with Kanturk mart on Tuesday, where weanlings stole the show, literally. Kanturk mart manager Seamus O'Keeffe gave us the following report.

"We had a great day here at Kanturk mart on Tuesday with 650 cattle entered for sale.

"There was great demand for all types of cattle. We also held our Spring Born Weanling Show and Sale today which was kindly sponsored by Boherbue Co-Op Creameries.

Thomas Murphy from Rockchapel with his Supreme Champion Belgian Blue weighing 415kg which dols for €1,320 pictured with Tadgh O’Leary and Peter Murphy of Boherbue Co-Op Creameries, John Cott Chairman of Kanturk Mart with Judges John and Ivor Jeffrey.

"A Belgian Blue bull owned by Thomas Murphy Rockchapel was crowned Supreme Champion. The weanling weighing 415kg sold for €1320 (€3.18 per kg).

"Our next Weanling Show and Sale will take place on October 5th."

Kanturk Tuesday No Breed Sex Weight € 1 BB bull 415kg 1320 1 AA bull 210kg 595 1 Ch bull 305kg 830 1 Lm bull 205kg 550 1 Sim bull 470kg 1090 1 Lm heifer 325kg 890 1 Ch heifer 265kg 525

At Kilmallock mart on Monday 700 cattle went under the hammer. The mart saw some of its strongest prices yet this autumn with bullocks selling for up to €2.60 per kg.

Dry cows made up to €1610 a head, or €2.20 per kg. Heifers sold for up to €1400 a head or €2.44 per kg. Dairy stock made up to €1510 (paid for a 7-year-old in calf). Factory bulls hit €1670 a head. Runners sold for up to €565 (paid for an April born Limousin bull).

In the suckler ring a 5-year-old Hereford and her Hereford heifer calf made €1300.

Kilmallock Monday No Breed Sex Weight € 3 AA steers 395kg 960 2 Hr steers 3732kg 880 5 Fr steers 396kg 680 3 Ch steers 462kg 1200 3 Lm steers 523kg 1150 7 AA steers 499kg 1140 2 BB steers 483kg 1140

In Macroom mart on Saturday dry cows sold from €155 to €860 over the kilo. Friesian bullocks made from €1.60/kg to €1.95/kg.

Dan Horan, Dromcollogher & Jerry Lehane, Clonbanin pictured taking time out from the Weanling Show & Sale at Kanturk Mart.

Aberdeen Angus and Hereford bullocks in Macroom made from €2.10/kg to €2.35/kg.

Continental bullocks made from €2.20/kg to €2.55/kg. Heifers in Macroom sold from €2/kg to €2.45/kg.

Macroom Saturday No Breed Sex Weight € 1 Ch steer 750kg 1650 1 Sim steer 720kg 1640 2 Lm steers 442kg 1040 4 Hr steers 698kg 1560 4 Fr steers 556kg 1000 1 Lm heifer 570 1380 2 Lm cows 760kg 1620

In Bandon on Monday dry cows sold from €210 to €960 with the kilo.

Friesian bullocks made from €260 to €487 with the kilo. Hereford and Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold from €335 to 668 with the kilo. Continental bullocks sold from €440 to €640 with the kilo.

Heifers made from €283 to €620 with the kilo.

Bandon Monday No Breed Sex Weight € 5 Fr steers 543kg 1030 12 Fr steers 433kg 770 4 AA steers 523kg 1150 1 BB heifer 525kg 1080 2 AA heifers 477kg 1010 1 Fr cow 685kg 1130 3 Sim cows 508kg 1100

In Skibbereen on Friday dry cows sold from €50 under to €730 with the kilo.

Heifers in Skibbereen made from €280 to €865 with their weight. Continental bullocks made from €330 to €945 with the kilo.

Skibbereen Friday No Breed Sex Weight € 1 Ch steer 575kg 1520 4 Lm steers 496kg 1410 1 Ch heifer 585kg 1450 2 Hr heifers 442kg 1070 1 Hr cow 795kg 1460 1 Lm cow 680kg 1410 5 Lm cows 424kg 1120

After Ennis mart on Friday Ann Keane of Clare Co-Op marts reported "A fine sale of bullocks again today with 548 on offer.

"The trade was strong with one man selling 5 beef cattle at an average value of €2,300 a head, but it must be said that these were great stock.

"A very strong trade for stores also, as quite a few men out re-stocking after killing cattle.

"It was a 50/50 mix of stores and forward cattle on Friday today."

And looking back the Thursday's sale of dry cows, bulls and heifers at the same mart, Ann added. "We had just over 400 cull cows and heifers available and the trade was strong.

"Some very good beef cows, mostly Continentals, on offer. Cows dearer and a large number of these made €2 to €2.40/kg.

"Forward heifers an excellent trade also. A large entry of aged bulls averaged €1.73/kg. Trade for bulls a shade easier.

"A 99% clearance was achieved."

Ennis Friday No Breed Sex Weight € 1 Lm steer 930kg 2400 4 Lm steers 686kg 1780 1 Ch steers 1030kg 2330 4 Ch steers 552kg 1520 2 Lm steers 482kg 1410 4 Lm steers 431kg 1290 1 Hr steer 520kg 1130

"A serious demand again on Monday for all types of stores with an especially high demand for dry cows," Dungarvan mart manager Jonathan O’Sullivan reported after Monday's cattle sale.