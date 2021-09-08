Mart reports: Good weather and strong prices

Latest prices from Kanturk, Dungarvan, Skibbereen, Ennis, Kilmallock and Bandon
Cattle on sale at Kanturk Mart this week.

Wed, 08 Sep, 2021 - 09:26
Denis Lehane

We begin with Kanturk mart on Tuesday, where weanlings stole the show, literally. Kanturk mart manager Seamus O'Keeffe gave us the following report.

"We had a great day here at Kanturk mart on Tuesday with 650 cattle entered for sale.

"There was great demand for all types of cattle. We also held our Spring Born Weanling Show and Sale today which was kindly sponsored by Boherbue Co-Op Creameries.

Thomas Murphy from Rockchapel with his Supreme Champion Belgian Blue weighing 415kg which dols for €1,320 pictured with Tadgh O’Leary and Peter Murphy of Boherbue Co-Op Creameries, John Cott Chairman of Kanturk Mart with Judges John and Ivor Jeffrey.
"A Belgian Blue bull owned by Thomas Murphy Rockchapel was crowned Supreme Champion. The weanling weighing 415kg sold for €1320 (€3.18 per kg).

"Our next Weanling Show and Sale will take place on October 5th."

Kanturk

Tuesday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

1

BB

bull

415kg

1320

1

AA

bull

210kg

595

1

Ch

bull

305kg

830

1

Lm

bull

205kg

550

1

Sim

bull

470kg

1090

1

Lm

heifer

325kg

890

1

Ch

heifer

265kg

525

At Kilmallock mart on Monday 700 cattle went under the hammer. The mart saw some of its strongest prices yet this autumn with bullocks selling for up to €2.60 per kg.

Dry cows made up to €1610 a head, or €2.20 per kg. Heifers sold for up to €1400 a head or €2.44 per kg. Dairy stock made up to €1510 (paid for a 7-year-old in calf). Factory bulls hit €1670 a head. Runners sold for up to €565 (paid for an April born Limousin bull).

In the suckler ring a 5-year-old Hereford and her Hereford heifer calf made €1300.

Kilmallock

Monday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

3

AA

steers

395kg

960

2

Hr

steers

3732kg

880

5

Fr

steers

396kg

680

3

Ch

steers

462kg

1200

3

Lm

steers

523kg

1150

7

AA

steers

499kg

1140

2

BB

steers

483kg

1140

In Macroom mart on Saturday dry cows sold from €155 to €860 over the kilo. Friesian bullocks made from €1.60/kg to €1.95/kg.

Dan Horan, Dromcollogher &amp; Jerry Lehane, Clonbanin pictured taking time out from the Weanling Show &amp; Sale at Kanturk Mart.
Aberdeen Angus and Hereford bullocks in Macroom made from €2.10/kg to €2.35/kg.

Continental bullocks made from €2.20/kg to €2.55/kg. Heifers in Macroom sold from €2/kg to €2.45/kg.

Macroom

Saturday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

1

Ch

steer

750kg

1650

1

Sim

steer

720kg

1640

2

Lm

steers

442kg

1040

4

Hr

steers

698kg

1560

4

Fr

steers

556kg

1000

1

Lm

heifer

570

1380

2

Lm

cows

760kg

1620

In Bandon on Monday dry cows sold from €210 to €960 with the kilo.

Friesian bullocks made from €260 to €487 with the kilo. Hereford and Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold from €335 to 668 with the kilo. Continental bullocks sold from €440 to €640 with the kilo.

Heifers made from €283 to €620 with the kilo.

Bandon

Monday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

5

Fr

steers

543kg

1030

12

Fr

steers

433kg

770

4

AA

steers

523kg

1150

1

BB

heifer

525kg

1080

2

AA

heifers

477kg

1010

1

Fr

cow

685kg

1130

3

Sim

cows

508kg

1100

In Skibbereen on Friday dry cows sold from €50 under to €730 with the kilo.

Heifers in Skibbereen made from €280 to €865 with their weight. Continental bullocks made from €330 to €945 with the kilo.

Skibbereen

Friday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

1

Ch

steer

575kg

1520

4

Lm

steers

496kg

1410

1

Ch

heifer

585kg

1450

2

Hr

heifers

442kg

1070

1

Hr

cow

795kg

1460

1

Lm

cow

680kg

1410

5

Lm

cows

424kg

1120

After Ennis mart on Friday Ann Keane of Clare Co-Op marts reported "A fine sale of bullocks again today with 548 on offer.

"The trade was strong with one man selling 5 beef cattle at an average value of €2,300 a head, but it must be said that these were great stock.

"A very strong trade for stores also, as quite a few men out re-stocking after killing cattle.

"It was a 50/50 mix of stores and forward cattle on Friday today."

And looking back the Thursday's sale of dry cows, bulls and heifers at the same mart, Ann added. "We had just over 400 cull cows and heifers available and the trade was strong.

"Some very good beef cows, mostly Continentals, on offer. Cows dearer and a large number of these made €2 to €2.40/kg.

"Forward heifers an excellent trade also. A large entry of aged bulls averaged €1.73/kg. Trade for bulls a shade easier.

"A 99% clearance was achieved."

Ennis

Friday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

1

Lm

steer

930kg

2400

4

Lm

steers

686kg

1780

1

Ch

steers

1030kg

2330

4

Ch

steers

552kg

1520

2

Lm

steers

482kg

1410

4

Lm

steers

431kg

1290

1

Hr

steer

520kg

1130

"A serious demand again on Monday for all types of stores with an especially high demand for dry cows," Dungarvan mart manager Jonathan O’Sullivan reported after Monday's cattle sale.

Dungarvan

Monday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

6

AA

steers

321kg

810

4

Hr

steers

457kg

1010

10

Fr

steers

463kg

880

3

Lm

steers

405kg

1100

2

AA

heifers

522kg

1140

1

Lm

cow

750kg

1430

1

Fr

cow

685kg

1160

