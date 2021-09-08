Mart reports: Good weather and strong prices

We begin with Kanturk mart on Tuesday, where weanlings stole the show, literally. Kanturk mart manager Seamus O'Keeffe gave us the following report.
"We had a great day here at Kanturk mart on Tuesday with 650 cattle entered for sale.
"There was great demand for all types of cattle. We also held our Spring Born Weanling Show and Sale today which was kindly sponsored by Boherbue Co-Op Creameries.
"A Belgian Blue bull owned by Thomas Murphy Rockchapel was crowned Supreme Champion. The weanling weighing 415kg sold for €1320 (€3.18 per kg).
"Our next Weanling Show and Sale will take place on October 5th."
|
Kanturk
|
Tuesday
|
No
|
Breed
|
Sex
|
Weight
|
€
|
1
|
BB
|
bull
|
415kg
|
1320
|
1
|
AA
|
bull
|
210kg
|
595
|
1
|
Ch
|
bull
|
305kg
|
830
|
1
|
Lm
|
bull
|
205kg
|
550
|
1
|
Sim
|
bull
|
470kg
|
1090
|
1
|
Lm
|
heifer
|
325kg
|
890
|
1
|
Ch
|
heifer
|
265kg
|
525
At Kilmallock mart on Monday 700 cattle went under the hammer. The mart saw some of its strongest prices yet this autumn with bullocks selling for up to €2.60 per kg.
Dry cows made up to €1610 a head, or €2.20 per kg. Heifers sold for up to €1400 a head or €2.44 per kg. Dairy stock made up to €1510 (paid for a 7-year-old in calf). Factory bulls hit €1670 a head. Runners sold for up to €565 (paid for an April born Limousin bull).
In the suckler ring a 5-year-old Hereford and her Hereford heifer calf made €1300.
|
Kilmallock
|
Monday
|
No
|
Breed
|
Sex
|
Weight
|
€
|
3
|
AA
|
steers
|
395kg
|
960
|
2
|
Hr
|
steers
|
3732kg
|
880
|
5
|
Fr
|
steers
|
396kg
|
680
|
3
|
Ch
|
steers
|
462kg
|
1200
|
3
|
Lm
|
steers
|
523kg
|
1150
|
7
|
AA
|
steers
|
499kg
|
1140
|
2
|
BB
|
steers
|
483kg
|
1140
In Macroom mart on Saturday dry cows sold from €155 to €860 over the kilo. Friesian bullocks made from €1.60/kg to €1.95/kg.
Aberdeen Angus and Hereford bullocks in Macroom made from €2.10/kg to €2.35/kg.
Continental bullocks made from €2.20/kg to €2.55/kg. Heifers in Macroom sold from €2/kg to €2.45/kg.
|
Macroom
|
Saturday
|
No
|
Breed
|
Sex
|
Weight
|
€
|
1
|
Ch
|
steer
|
750kg
|
1650
|
1
|
Sim
|
steer
|
720kg
|
1640
|
2
|
Lm
|
steers
|
442kg
|
1040
|
4
|
Hr
|
steers
|
698kg
|
1560
|
4
|
Fr
|
steers
|
556kg
|
1000
|
1
|
Lm
|
heifer
|
570
|
1380
|
2
|
Lm
|
cows
|
760kg
|
1620
In Bandon on Monday dry cows sold from €210 to €960 with the kilo.
Friesian bullocks made from €260 to €487 with the kilo. Hereford and Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold from €335 to 668 with the kilo. Continental bullocks sold from €440 to €640 with the kilo.
Heifers made from €283 to €620 with the kilo.
|
Bandon
|
Monday
|
No
|
Breed
|
Sex
|
Weight
|
€
|
5
|
Fr
|
steers
|
543kg
|
1030
|
12
|
Fr
|
steers
|
433kg
|
770
|
4
|
AA
|
steers
|
523kg
|
1150
|
1
|
BB
|
heifer
|
525kg
|
1080
|
2
|
AA
|
heifers
|
477kg
|
1010
|
1
|
Fr
|
cow
|
685kg
|
1130
|
3
|
Sim
|
cows
|
508kg
|
1100
In Skibbereen on Friday dry cows sold from €50 under to €730 with the kilo.
Heifers in Skibbereen made from €280 to €865 with their weight. Continental bullocks made from €330 to €945 with the kilo.
|
Skibbereen
|
Friday
|
No
|
Breed
|
Sex
|
Weight
|
€
|
1
|
Ch
|
steer
|
575kg
|
1520
|
4
|
Lm
|
steers
|
496kg
|
1410
|
1
|
Ch
|
heifer
|
585kg
|
1450
|
2
|
Hr
|
heifers
|
442kg
|
1070
|
1
|
Hr
|
cow
|
795kg
|
1460
|
1
|
Lm
|
cow
|
680kg
|
1410
|
5
|
Lm
|
cows
|
424kg
|
1120
After Ennis mart on Friday Ann Keane of Clare Co-Op marts reported "A fine sale of bullocks again today with 548 on offer.
"The trade was strong with one man selling 5 beef cattle at an average value of €2,300 a head, but it must be said that these were great stock.
"A very strong trade for stores also, as quite a few men out re-stocking after killing cattle.
"It was a 50/50 mix of stores and forward cattle on Friday today."
And looking back the Thursday's sale of dry cows, bulls and heifers at the same mart, Ann added. "We had just over 400 cull cows and heifers available and the trade was strong.
"Some very good beef cows, mostly Continentals, on offer. Cows dearer and a large number of these made €2 to €2.40/kg.
"Forward heifers an excellent trade also. A large entry of aged bulls averaged €1.73/kg. Trade for bulls a shade easier.
"A 99% clearance was achieved."
|
Ennis
|
Friday
|
No
|
Breed
|
Sex
|
Weight
|
€
|
1
|
Lm
|
steer
|
930kg
|
2400
|
4
|
Lm
|
steers
|
686kg
|
1780
|
1
|
Ch
|
steers
|
1030kg
|
2330
|
4
|
Ch
|
steers
|
552kg
|
1520
|
2
|
Lm
|
steers
|
482kg
|
1410
|
4
|
Lm
|
steers
|
431kg
|
1290
|
1
|
Hr
|
steer
|
520kg
|
1130
"A serious demand again on Monday for all types of stores with an especially high demand for dry cows," Dungarvan mart manager Jonathan O’Sullivan reported after Monday's cattle sale.
|
Dungarvan
|
Monday
|
No
|
Breed
|
Sex
|
Weight
|
€
|
6
|
AA
|
steers
|
321kg
|
810
|
4
|
Hr
|
steers
|
457kg
|
1010
|
10
|
Fr
|
steers
|
463kg
|
880
|
3
|
Lm
|
steers
|
405kg
|
1100
|
2
|
AA
|
heifers
|
522kg
|
1140
|
1
|
Lm
|
cow
|
750kg
|
1430
|
1
|
Fr
|
cow
|
685kg
|
1160