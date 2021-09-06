Europe’s pigs and chickens can now be fed bugs

European farmers can now feed bugs to their chickens and pigs in a major boost to the nascent insects industry that’s emerging as a more sustainable source of protein.

The European Union’s authorization of insect protein in poultry and pig feed comes into effect this week, adding to several measures that have broadened the presence of insects on the European market. The fish industry already relies on insect feed, while the 27-nation bloc permits mealworms to be sold for human consumption.