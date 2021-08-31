Beef Report: Grass supply has eased any pressure on finishers to sell cattle

There is slightly more optimism on the side of beef finishers as the vibes from the processors this week carry a hint of hardening on the prices.

The finishers are reporting more interest from the processors on securing cattle which they regard as a good sign adding strengthening to their hand in striking deals on the price and pulling back on the control of the processors to control the day fully.

Good weather, leading to excellent ground conditions on the farms and no pressure on grass supply has eased any pressure on finishers to sell cattle, while they turn to concentrate on other farm tasks and harvesting.

While the intake at the processors remains around 33,000-34,000 head/week there is limited scope for the processors to ease further on the price and suppliers know that they can harden their approach on selling at current prices.

Five Friesian bullocks born January 2020 average weight 491 kilos sold for €850 each at a sale in Bandon Mart. Picture: O'Gorman Photography.

In that environment, the base for steers remains at 415 cents/kg in general. A few processors were reported to have tried their hand at getting steers on a base of 410 cents/kg without much success.

At the same time, suppliers are reporting that 420 cents/kg has been secure by larger finishers this week for the steers, although believed to have been on a limited scale.

The heifers are on a base of 420 cents/kg in general. Similar to the steers any factoring offering less are being turned down and some suppliers are negotiating deals for a few cents/kg extra.

As mentioned intake at its present level is required by the processors to meet their requirements leaving the supply/demand pendulum very much at the centre.

There was little change in the supply last week from previous weeks at 34,097 head. Steers at 16,887 head were on par with the corresponding week last year. Heifers at 8,834 head last week were down 300 head on 2020, while the cows were up 100 head at 6,269 and intake of young bulls was unchanged from the same week last year at 1,444 head.

Year to date intake is now down 74,000 on the same period last year.

The prices for the young bulls have hardened and are now on par with the steer base at 415 cents/kg for R grade. The supply is low leading processors to show more interest in supplies to add to the volume intake each week.

There has also been some recovery in the prices on offer for the cows. The R grade quality cows are now making 380 cents/kg and in some cases up to 385 cents/kg is being paid with most of the price dip in early August being recovered in the current trade.