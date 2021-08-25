New farm safety plan as Cork and Kerry see the highest number of farm deaths 

Ireland’s agricultural sector remains one of the most dangerous workplaces with the latest figures recording 208 fatal accidents over the past decade.

The figures were confirmed by the Health and Safety Authority’s Review of Work-Related Deaths in Agriculture in Ireland 2011-2020 as the organisation published its latest action plan to improve safety on farms over the next four years.

According to the report, more people died in agriculture than any other economic sector in the past decade. The new plan aims to reduce the level of fatalities, serious injuries and ill health in the agriculture sector by focusing on five critical areas with working groups set up to develop and implement specific actions in these areas.

Of the 495 work-related fatalities in Ireland from 2011 to 2020, 208 occurred in agriculture, according to the Health and Safety Authority (HSA).

More than half (51%) of the worker victims were aged 65 years or older, while 21 of the victims were aged under 18.

According to the report, work-related fatalities were more frequent in spring and summer, with the highest number happening in July (34, 16%). This pattern may be related to the intensity of farming activity during spring and summer. Work-related fatalities involving children were most common during the summer months, particularly August (five, 24%) and July (four, 19%).

Work-related fatalities in agriculture were highest in the South West region of Cork and Kerry (13.7 per 100,000 employed), followed by the border region of Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan, and Sligo (8.9 per 100,000 employed). The number of work-related fatalities in agriculture were lowest in Dublin (0.2 per 100,000 employed) and the Mid East region of Kildare, Meath, Wicklow, and Louth (2.0 per 100,000 employed).

Agriculture is described as a high-risk industry, where most are self-employed and predominantly work alone. Workers are potentially exposed to many dangers, such as large animals, heavy machinery, and liquids such as slurry and gas-emitting materials

The aim of the new farm safety action plan is to reduce the level of fatalities, serious injuries, and ill health in the sector. The FSPAC has identified five critical areas for attention:

1. Behaviour, education, and training;

2. Health and vulnerable persons;

3. Tractors, and high-risk machinery;

4. Livestock handling;

5. Buildings, work at height.

“On reviewing the recent HSA review of work-related deaths in agriculture in Ireland we can see that almost half of all farm deaths involve tractors and other farm machinery,” said Martin Heydon, the Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine with responsibility for farm safety.

“As we move between seasons, now is an opportune time for farmers to carry out safety checks on machinery that will be in use in the coming weeks. A risk assessment of the farmyard should also be completed. Is there appropriate lighting? Have slats been checked for wear or tear?

“Taking simple steps now can help make farms a safer place over the winter. I’d ask farmers to take time to consider safety and to review the farm safety guidance available to them on HSA.ie.

“The latest farm safety action plan for 2021 to 2024 reminds us that education around safety is crucial and that upskilling or training should be carried out where needed,” Mr Haydon said.

The Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail, Damien English TD, said: “The new farm safety partnership, with its multi-stakeholder membership, provides a broad view of the agricultural sector and will be delivering on the key areas where health and safety improvements are needed the most.

“This action plan is ambitious and achieving the objectives will be important in our drive to lowering fatalities and serious injuries in the agricultural industry. I would encourage all farmers and business operators in this industry to avail of and use the existing resources including extensive HSA guidance and the Farm Safety Code of Practice. I would also like to wish the Farm Safety Partnership well in delivering on this Action Plan over the next four years.”

The farm safety partnership advisory committee (FSPAC), an advisory committee to the HSA’s board, is behind the latest action plan for 2021-2024.

Sharon McGuinness, CEO of the Health and Safety Authority, recognises the importance of this collaborative partnership. “A shared ownership to improving health and safety in the agricultural sector and the family farm is imperative.”

“In the ten year period from 2011-2020, 208 work-related deaths occurred in Agriculture. 51% of these worker victims were aged 65 years or older. The high rate of work-related deaths to older workers indicates that older farmers may need to take special precautions to avoid serious injury or death, particularly when working with vehicles and livestock.”

“This review highlights specific areas of concern and I welcome the FSPAC action plan in setting out clear steps to improve the health and safety of farmers, protect themselves and their families. The authority remains committed to providing assistance and support to achieve these objectives.”

The Health and Safety Authority has many free tools, courses, and supports available, including free health and safety courses on HSALearning.ie and the farm risk assessment tool at FarmSafely.com.