Farmers preparing for wide-ranging regulations on slurry spreading

Dairy farmers say the wide range of new regulations on slurry spreading are the toughest proposals in preparation of the next Nitrates Action Programme to start next year.

A ban on spreading slurry after September 15 or soiled water between November 15 and January 15; reduced chemical nitrogen allowances; and increased restrictions for farmers with high-yielding dairy cows, are amongst the proposed new regulations.

From 2022, it is proposed all slurry must be applied before September 30, and September 15 becomes the cutoff date in 2023 and subsequent years. October 15 is the existing cutoff date.

The wide range of proposed regulations has emerged from the first consultation stage in the development of measures that will underpin Ireland’s fifth Nitrates Action Programme (NAP), a critical piece of legislation that all farmers must implement on their farms, including maximum fertiliser rates, manure storage requirements and periods when manures cannot be spread.

In 2022, to reduce the impact of nutrient losses in the riskiest period, the spreading of soiled water will be prohibited between November 15 and January 15. Currently, soiled water can be spread all year if soil and weather conditions allow, at up to 50,000 litres per hectare in any 42 hour period.

Nitrogen allowances for grassland are reduced by 10% nationally and potentially up to 15% in areas assessed by the EPA as having the highest nitrate pollution impact potential (which occur in most of the country except for the western border counties, Co Kerry, and West Clare).

In 2022, it is proposed that dairy cows yielding more than 6,500kg be assessed as producing 106 kg of organic nitrogen per hectare (compared to only 80 kg for a milk yield under 4,500kg). Dairy cows producing 4,501-6,500kg of milk will be assessed for organic output at 92 kg/ha.

It is proposed to introduce these new excretion rates in a phased manner.

This follows a 2021 increase in the annual livestock nitrogen excretion rate for dairy cows (from 85kg/ha N to 89kg/ha organic N).

The excretion rate of all livestock categories is being reviewed.

The proposed changes mean that some dairy farmers achieving high yields could be pushed over the 170kg N/ha threshold, and might have to apply for derogations.

In conjunction with this, short term grazing more than 30km away will no longer be allowed to be considered in stocking rate calculations. Currently, for nitrates derogation farms, commonage and rough grazing are permitted for inclusion for 170kg N/ha allowance. In order to protect these areas, it is now proposed to reduce these below the 170kg N/ha threshold.

The President of ICMSA, Pat McCormack, welcomed some aspects of the new nitrate regulation proposals but said several aspects are “unnecessarily harsh”, and can inflict substantial costs on farmers. Some farmers could be forced to destock. He said these aspects must be reviewed, and the practical realities of farming must be recognised.

“We have to lower the presence of nitrates in watercourses and we have to keep the commercial dairy, livestock and tillage sectors going and, specifically, the commercial family farm. Those aims are not incompatible, it is very possible to do both.” Mr McCormack said overregulation that doesn’t reflect the practicalities of farming will not work.

“ICMSA will be making a submission based on practical amendments to the regulations that will ensure water quality is addressed while ensuring that family farms can continue to farm in an economically and environmentally sustainable way”.

The new regulations are seen as a cornerstone of the sector’s contribution to meeting the objectives of good water quality in our groundwater, rivers, lakes and estuaries.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said, “Farmers are playing a key role in improving water quality and the environment in which we all live and enjoy. The Nitrates Action Programme is a key element of this commitment.

Announcing the second consultation stage, he said he looked forward to hearing from a wide range of stakeholders. The current regulations expire at the end of 2021 and a new Nitrates Action programme must be published at the beginning of 2022, with the revised regulations to remain in place until 2025.

The closing date for consultation responses is September 20 next. The 5th NAP will be finalised following the review of responses and stakeholder engagement before being sent for Ministerial sign-off.