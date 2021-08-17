Big weanling Show and Sale on the way for Macroom

Latest prices from Macroom, Kanturk, Dungarvan, Skibbereen, Kilmallock and Ennis
Big weanling Show and Sale on the way for Macroom

Some of the cattle on sale at Kanturk mart on Tuesday.

Tue, 17 Aug, 2021 - 22:35
Denis Lehane

Macroom town is in the process of being bypassed at the moment. A job that really should have taken place when we were all enjoying life in short trousers.

But at least it's being done now praise the Lord, while we all still have the chance to benefit from it.

Next Saturday Macroom town will benefit from the marts hosting of a Weanling Show and Sale. These popular weanling sales add footfall, or even boot-fall, to a town like Macroom. Badly needed footfall after a year of stagnation due to a year of Covid.

You see a farmer, just like a soldier, will struggle to march on an empty stomach. So expect an increase in food and beverage sales as we come on Saturday to eye up quality weanling stock, stock that pulls in buyers from all corners of the country.

Some of the 540 animals on sale at Kanturk mart on Tuesday.
Some of the 540 animals on sale at Kanturk mart on Tuesday.

Macroom mart is the spiritual home of the weanling. Some of the best beef breeders in the country operate in the hinterland that surrounds the town. And proof of this can be viewed next Saturday.

In Macroom mart last Saturday Friesian bullocks made from €1.60/kg to €1.90/kg. Dry cows sold from €65 to €615 with the kilo.

Aberdeen Angus and Hereford bullocks in Macroom on Saturday made from €2/kg to €2.20/kg.

Continental bullocks sold from €2.15/kg to €2.50/kg. Heifers in Macroom on Saturday made from €2.10/kg to €2.70/kg.

Macroom

Saturday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

4

Ch

steers

563kg

1260

5

Sim

steers

435kg

1090

3

Fr

steers

673kg

1290

1

Lm

heifer

525kg

1420

1

Sim

heifer

550kg

1150

1

Lm

cow

750kg

1510

1

Sim

cow

755kg

1420

Kanturk mart manager Seamus O'Keeffe gave us this report following Tuesday's sale of cattle.

"We had a big sale again on Tuesday with 540 animals on offer.

"The trade overall was a little easier, but cattle are weighing very well and still plenty of customers."

Kanturk

Tuesday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

1

Hr

steer

665kg

1450

1

Fr

steer

690kg

1380

1

Ch

heifer

670kg

1440

1

Hr

heifer

610kg

1260

1

AA

heifer

500kg

1000

1

Sim

cow

835kg

1700

1

BB

cow

805kg

1580

Dungarvan mart manager Jonathan O’Sullivan is settling in well to his new role as mart manager down there in the sunny south east. With farmer buyers driving the trade in Dungarvan he gave us the following report.

"We had a great demand for all types of cows. With trade also holding firm for all types of fleshed cattle and stores.

"The trade overall is a little bit easier but still good demand for all cattle with farmer buyers driving it on."

Dungarvan

Monday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

8

AA

steers

313kg

720

4

Hr

steers

403kg

950

2

Fr

steers

535kg

990

5

Lm

steers

447kg

970

6

AA

heifers

383kg

780

1

Hr

cow

585kg

1170

1

Fr

cow

625kg

1060

In Skibbereen on Friday dry cows sold from €70 to €745 with the kilo. Hereford and Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold from €280 to €848 with the kilo.

Heifers in Skibbereen made from €240 to €690 with their weight. Continental bullocks made from €350 to €925 with the kilo.

Skibbereen

Friday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

4

AA

steers

682kg

1520

5

Hr

steers

489kg

1040

2

Ch

steers

587kg

1500

1

Lm

steer

445kg

1200

4

Lm

heifers

571kg

1250

1

Fr

cow

810kg

1350

1

Ch

cow

795kg

1540

Big cattle sales at Kilmallock mart for mid-August, saw 1000 stock up for grabs this week.

The mart reported "The cattle trade remains steady with 142 buyers doing business."

Bullocks on Monday sold for up to €1,540 a head or €2.50 per kg. Dry cows sold for up to €1,360 a head or €1.76 per kg.

Heifers made up to €1,280 a head or €2.37 per kg. Dairy stock made up to €1,450 a head (a 2-year-old calved heifer).

Heavy bulls sold for up to €1,360 a head. Runners sold for up to €625.

Kilmallock

Monday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

3

Hr

steers

397kg

890

2

AA

steers

383kg

860

6

Fr

steers

371kg

710

1

Sim

steer

545kg

1170

1

Hr

steer

540kg

1170

1

Ch

steer

535kg

1170

8

Hr

steers

465kg

1050

After Friday's sale of bullocks at Ennis mart, Geraldine Walsh had this report, "We had a big sale again on Thursday with over 620 bullocks on offer. A lot of forward cattle on offer, not too many stores under 450kgs about today.

"The trade for the forward cattle might be a shade easier than previous weeks."

And after Thursday's sale of heifers, dry cows, suckler cows and aged bulls, Geraldine added.

"On Thursday we had a good-sized sale with 450 on offer.

"The trade was on a par to last week. Some great beef cows on offer.

"Just over 30 cull bulls were on offer and these met a cracking trade, but it has to be said that the quality of bulls on offer was exceptional."

Ennis

Thursday/Friday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

1

Ch

steer

425kg

1280

2

Lm

steers

472kg

1350

4

Lm

steers

557kg

1500

3

Ch

heifers

395kg

990

1

Hr

heifer

490kg

1120

1

AA

cow

570kg

1180

1

BB

cow

625kg

1560

More in this section

‘Ten years ago this was science fiction’: the rise of weedkilling robots ‘Ten years ago this was science fiction’: the rise of weedkilling robots
New measures to address the slurry storage deficit on 40% of dairy farms New measures to address the slurry storage deficit on 40% of dairy farms
Residential 90-acres near Macroom offers a rare and attractive package Residential 90-acres near Macroom offers a rare and attractive package
mart reports
Big weanling Show and Sale on the way for Macroom

Beef Report: Prices offered this week reduced by a further 5 cents/kg

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices