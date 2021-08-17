Big weanling Show and Sale on the way for Macroom

Macroom town is in the process of being bypassed at the moment. A job that really should have taken place when we were all enjoying life in short trousers.
But at least it's being done now praise the Lord, while we all still have the chance to benefit from it.
Next Saturday Macroom town will benefit from the marts hosting of a Weanling Show and Sale. These popular weanling sales add footfall, or even boot-fall, to a town like Macroom. Badly needed footfall after a year of stagnation due to a year of Covid.
You see a farmer, just like a soldier, will struggle to march on an empty stomach. So expect an increase in food and beverage sales as we come on Saturday to eye up quality weanling stock, stock that pulls in buyers from all corners of the country.
Macroom mart is the spiritual home of the weanling. Some of the best beef breeders in the country operate in the hinterland that surrounds the town. And proof of this can be viewed next Saturday.
In Macroom mart last Saturday Friesian bullocks made from €1.60/kg to €1.90/kg. Dry cows sold from €65 to €615 with the kilo.
Aberdeen Angus and Hereford bullocks in Macroom on Saturday made from €2/kg to €2.20/kg.
Continental bullocks sold from €2.15/kg to €2.50/kg. Heifers in Macroom on Saturday made from €2.10/kg to €2.70/kg.
|
Macroom
|
Saturday
|
No
|
Breed
|
Sex
|
Weight
|
€
|
4
|
Ch
|
steers
|
563kg
|
1260
|
5
|
Sim
|
steers
|
435kg
|
1090
|
3
|
Fr
|
steers
|
673kg
|
1290
|
1
|
Lm
|
heifer
|
525kg
|
1420
|
1
|
Sim
|
heifer
|
550kg
|
1150
|
1
|
Lm
|
cow
|
750kg
|
1510
|
1
|
Sim
|
cow
|
755kg
|
1420
Kanturk mart manager Seamus O'Keeffe gave us this report following Tuesday's sale of cattle.
"We had a big sale again on Tuesday with 540 animals on offer.
"The trade overall was a little easier, but cattle are weighing very well and still plenty of customers."
|
Kanturk
|
Tuesday
|
No
|
Breed
|
Sex
|
Weight
|
€
|
1
|
Hr
|
steer
|
665kg
|
1450
|
1
|
Fr
|
steer
|
690kg
|
1380
|
1
|
Ch
|
heifer
|
670kg
|
1440
|
1
|
Hr
|
heifer
|
610kg
|
1260
|
1
|
AA
|
heifer
|
500kg
|
1000
|
1
|
Sim
|
cow
|
835kg
|
1700
|
1
|
BB
|
cow
|
805kg
|
1580
Dungarvan mart manager Jonathan O’Sullivan is settling in well to his new role as mart manager down there in the sunny south east. With farmer buyers driving the trade in Dungarvan he gave us the following report.
"We had a great demand for all types of cows. With trade also holding firm for all types of fleshed cattle and stores.
"The trade overall is a little bit easier but still good demand for all cattle with farmer buyers driving it on."
|
Dungarvan
|
Monday
|
No
|
Breed
|
Sex
|
Weight
|
€
|
8
|
AA
|
steers
|
313kg
|
720
|
4
|
Hr
|
steers
|
403kg
|
950
|
2
|
Fr
|
steers
|
535kg
|
990
|
5
|
Lm
|
steers
|
447kg
|
970
|
6
|
AA
|
heifers
|
383kg
|
780
|
1
|
Hr
|
cow
|
585kg
|
1170
|
1
|
Fr
|
cow
|
625kg
|
1060
In Skibbereen on Friday dry cows sold from €70 to €745 with the kilo. Hereford and Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold from €280 to €848 with the kilo.
Heifers in Skibbereen made from €240 to €690 with their weight. Continental bullocks made from €350 to €925 with the kilo.
|
Skibbereen
|
Friday
|
No
|
Breed
|
Sex
|
Weight
|
€
|
4
|
AA
|
steers
|
682kg
|
1520
|
5
|
Hr
|
steers
|
489kg
|
1040
|
2
|
Ch
|
steers
|
587kg
|
1500
|
1
|
Lm
|
steer
|
445kg
|
1200
|
4
|
Lm
|
heifers
|
571kg
|
1250
|
1
|
Fr
|
cow
|
810kg
|
1350
|
1
|
Ch
|
cow
|
795kg
|
1540
Big cattle sales at Kilmallock mart for mid-August, saw 1000 stock up for grabs this week.
The mart reported "The cattle trade remains steady with 142 buyers doing business."
Bullocks on Monday sold for up to €1,540 a head or €2.50 per kg. Dry cows sold for up to €1,360 a head or €1.76 per kg.
Heifers made up to €1,280 a head or €2.37 per kg. Dairy stock made up to €1,450 a head (a 2-year-old calved heifer).
Heavy bulls sold for up to €1,360 a head. Runners sold for up to €625.
|
Kilmallock
|
Monday
|
No
|
Breed
|
Sex
|
Weight
|
€
|
3
|
Hr
|
steers
|
397kg
|
890
|
2
|
AA
|
steers
|
383kg
|
860
|
6
|
Fr
|
steers
|
371kg
|
710
|
1
|
Sim
|
steer
|
545kg
|
1170
|
1
|
Hr
|
steer
|
540kg
|
1170
|
1
|
Ch
|
steer
|
535kg
|
1170
|
8
|
Hr
|
steers
|
465kg
|
1050
After Friday's sale of bullocks at Ennis mart, Geraldine Walsh had this report, "We had a big sale again on Thursday with over 620 bullocks on offer. A lot of forward cattle on offer, not too many stores under 450kgs about today.
"The trade for the forward cattle might be a shade easier than previous weeks."
And after Thursday's sale of heifers, dry cows, suckler cows and aged bulls, Geraldine added.
"On Thursday we had a good-sized sale with 450 on offer.
"The trade was on a par to last week. Some great beef cows on offer.
"Just over 30 cull bulls were on offer and these met a cracking trade, but it has to be said that the quality of bulls on offer was exceptional."
|
Ennis
|
Thursday/Friday
|
No
|
Breed
|
Sex
|
Weight
|
€
|
1
|
Ch
|
steer
|
425kg
|
1280
|
2
|
Lm
|
steers
|
472kg
|
1350
|
4
|
Lm
|
steers
|
557kg
|
1500
|
3
|
Ch
|
heifers
|
395kg
|
990
|
1
|
Hr
|
heifer
|
490kg
|
1120
|
1
|
AA
|
cow
|
570kg
|
1180
|
1
|
BB
|
cow
|
625kg
|
1560