Big weanling Show and Sale on the way for Macroom

Macroom town is in the process of being bypassed at the moment. A job that really should have taken place when we were all enjoying life in short trousers.

But at least it's being done now praise the Lord, while we all still have the chance to benefit from it.

Next Saturday Macroom town will benefit from the marts hosting of a Weanling Show and Sale. These popular weanling sales add footfall, or even boot-fall, to a town like Macroom. Badly needed footfall after a year of stagnation due to a year of Covid.

You see a farmer, just like a soldier, will struggle to march on an empty stomach. So expect an increase in food and beverage sales as we come on Saturday to eye up quality weanling stock, stock that pulls in buyers from all corners of the country.

Some of the 540 animals on sale at Kanturk mart on Tuesday.

Macroom mart is the spiritual home of the weanling. Some of the best beef breeders in the country operate in the hinterland that surrounds the town. And proof of this can be viewed next Saturday.

In Macroom mart last Saturday Friesian bullocks made from €1.60/kg to €1.90/kg. Dry cows sold from €65 to €615 with the kilo.

Aberdeen Angus and Hereford bullocks in Macroom on Saturday made from €2/kg to €2.20/kg.

Continental bullocks sold from €2.15/kg to €2.50/kg. Heifers in Macroom on Saturday made from €2.10/kg to €2.70/kg.

Macroom Saturday No Breed Sex Weight € 4 Ch steers 563kg 1260 5 Sim steers 435kg 1090 3 Fr steers 673kg 1290 1 Lm heifer 525kg 1420 1 Sim heifer 550kg 1150 1 Lm cow 750kg 1510 1 Sim cow 755kg 1420

Kanturk mart manager Seamus O'Keeffe gave us this report following Tuesday's sale of cattle.

"We had a big sale again on Tuesday with 540 animals on offer.

"The trade overall was a little easier, but cattle are weighing very well and still plenty of customers."

Kanturk Tuesday No Breed Sex Weight € 1 Hr steer 665kg 1450 1 Fr steer 690kg 1380 1 Ch heifer 670kg 1440 1 Hr heifer 610kg 1260 1 AA heifer 500kg 1000 1 Sim cow 835kg 1700 1 BB cow 805kg 1580

Dungarvan mart manager Jonathan O’Sullivan is settling in well to his new role as mart manager down there in the sunny south east. With farmer buyers driving the trade in Dungarvan he gave us the following report.

"We had a great demand for all types of cows. With trade also holding firm for all types of fleshed cattle and stores.

"The trade overall is a little bit easier but still good demand for all cattle with farmer buyers driving it on."

Dungarvan Monday No Breed Sex Weight € 8 AA steers 313kg 720 4 Hr steers 403kg 950 2 Fr steers 535kg 990 5 Lm steers 447kg 970 6 AA heifers 383kg 780 1 Hr cow 585kg 1170 1 Fr cow 625kg 1060

In Skibbereen on Friday dry cows sold from €70 to €745 with the kilo. Hereford and Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold from €280 to €848 with the kilo.

Heifers in Skibbereen made from €240 to €690 with their weight. Continental bullocks made from €350 to €925 with the kilo.

Skibbereen Friday No Breed Sex Weight € 4 AA steers 682kg 1520 5 Hr steers 489kg 1040 2 Ch steers 587kg 1500 1 Lm steer 445kg 1200 4 Lm heifers 571kg 1250 1 Fr cow 810kg 1350 1 Ch cow 795kg 1540

Big cattle sales at Kilmallock mart for mid-August, saw 1000 stock up for grabs this week.

The mart reported "The cattle trade remains steady with 142 buyers doing business."

Bullocks on Monday sold for up to €1,540 a head or €2.50 per kg. Dry cows sold for up to €1,360 a head or €1.76 per kg.

Heifers made up to €1,280 a head or €2.37 per kg. Dairy stock made up to €1,450 a head (a 2-year-old calved heifer).

Heavy bulls sold for up to €1,360 a head. Runners sold for up to €625.

Kilmallock Monday No Breed Sex Weight € 3 Hr steers 397kg 890 2 AA steers 383kg 860 6 Fr steers 371kg 710 1 Sim steer 545kg 1170 1 Hr steer 540kg 1170 1 Ch steer 535kg 1170 8 Hr steers 465kg 1050

After Friday's sale of bullocks at Ennis mart, Geraldine Walsh had this report, "We had a big sale again on Thursday with over 620 bullocks on offer. A lot of forward cattle on offer, not too many stores under 450kgs about today.

"The trade for the forward cattle might be a shade easier than previous weeks."

And after Thursday's sale of heifers, dry cows, suckler cows and aged bulls, Geraldine added.

"On Thursday we had a good-sized sale with 450 on offer.

"The trade was on a par to last week. Some great beef cows on offer.

"Just over 30 cull bulls were on offer and these met a cracking trade, but it has to be said that the quality of bulls on offer was exceptional."