Beef Report: Prices offered this week reduced by a further 5 cents/kg

As the lift in the supply of cattle to the factories is maintained, easing the pressure for intake, the processors are continuing to claw back some of the increase over recent months in the return to producers.

It is known in the 'trade' as the 'seasonal adjustment' to the price paid for stock coinciding each year with the increase in supply leading up to the peak intake weeks of Autumn as the grass-finished cattle come through.

While there are very few certainties for producers in the beef finishing sector, the downward pressure on prices for the Autumn intake at the factories remains one of the most regular to be delivered.

Across the majority of the factories, the prices being offered this week for the prime cattle have been reduced by a further 5 cents/kg, amounting to an aggregrate reduction of up to 15 cents/kg since the peak of the 2021 trade last month.

This Limousin Bull calf 12 days old sold for €200 at Cashel Mart on Saturday. Picture James Treacy.

Most of the factories are quoting a base of 415 cents/kg for steers this week. Some of the kill for the week was bought forward from last week on a base of 420 cents/kg, but the majority of the kill for the second half of the week is expected to be on 415 cents/kg. The pattern of trade for the heifers is broadly similar with a 5 cents/kg reduction bringing them to a base of 420 cents/kg. Similar to the steers forward bought stock were purchased on 425 cents/kg in most deals.

However, the young bull prices are holding with most processors offering 425 cents/kg for R grade and cow prices are showing little change with R grade making up to 370 cents/kg.

The question that most finishers will be asking themselves is how much further is the erosion of their returns likely to go before bottoming out for the 2021 Autumn season. An obvious challenge for the finishers will be to endeavour to hold the steer base above 400 cents/kg and given the pace of price slide over recent weeks, it is going to be a major challenge.

A lot will depend on the intake figures for the coming weeks and how the pendulum on supply and demand swings. The intake year to date is back around 70,000 head on 2020 level.

It is projected that the supply for the remainder of the year will be down around 50,000 head on the same period last year.

However, that is unlikely to put pressure on the factories to source cattle anytime between now and December, even with the market demand for the later months of this year continuing as it has been year to date.