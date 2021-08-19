€16k an acre sought for 63-acre farm in South Tipperary

In a part of Munster where good land is in consistently high demand, a substantial block is new to the market with Cashel Marts auctioneers.

The residential holding consists of approximately 63 acres and is in one of the most sought-after parts of the Golden Vale in South Tipperary – in the townland of Lisgibbon, 4km from the village of Bansha, 5km from the village of Golden and approximately 11km from both Cahir and Cashel.