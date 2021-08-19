€16k an acre sought for 63-acre farm in South Tipperary

A somewhat conservative guide considering the kinds of prices that have been achieved by farms of similar quality in recent years.
Farming Property: Lisgibbon

Thu, 19 Aug, 2021 - 17:00
Conor Power

In a part of Munster where good land is in consistently high demand, a substantial block is new to the market with Cashel Marts auctioneers. 

The residential holding consists of approximately 63 acres and is in one of the most sought-after parts of the Golden Vale in South Tipperary – in the townland of Lisgibbon, 4km from the village of Bansha, 5km from the village of Golden and approximately 11km from both Cahir and Cashel.

“It’s all in grass, currently,” says selling Alison De Vere Hunt of Cashel Marts. “There is water and electricity on it and it’s a very high-quality piece of ground.” 

There’s an old farmyard on the property, as well as a derelict house – something that could be of significance in terms of attracting a strong price for the property.

“It’s in the middle of the property,” says Alison. “It should give it a little bit of extra interest and it’s nicely set back off the public road.” The layout of the farm doesn’t lend itself to sub-division and it will be sold as one unit, according to the selling agents. The road frontage of the farm is good – in excess of 100 metres – and the nearby access to the main Cork-Dublin motorway puts it in a very convenient location.

The guide price is €16,000 per acre. It’s a somewhat conservative guide considering the kinds of prices that have been achieved by farms of similar quality in recent years. The agent adds that the recent public auction of a 62-acre farm in South Tipperary (last featured on these pages on May 13 last) saw its price guide of €500,000 (€8k/acre) trumped by selling price of €800,000 (€13k/acre).

