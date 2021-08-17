Residential 90-acres near Macroom offers a rare and attractive package

For sale with Blarney-based auctioneer Dan Fleming, a 90-acre farm between Coachford and Macroom in Co Cork is a substantial holding whose size alone will cause heads to turn.

The residential holding is located in the townland of Knockglass, Rusheen village, approximately 7km northeast of Macroom and 10km to the west of Coachford.

“It’s a handsome piece of ground,” says Dan of the property. “It’s a nice location too, just across the road from the local school and church in Rusheen.” There is good access to the property with decent road frontage, including the public road that runs through the farm.

It’s a very well known holding locally, according to the selling agent, who says that the owner has become prominent through a mixture of his farming work and involvement in sport:

“The owner is Teddy O’Sullivan and he was very well known in GAA circles but also as a tug-of-war man. He was involved in all kinds of sport in the area.” The land is of good quality, according to the agents and is laid out in convenient units.

“The land is mostly in grass,” says Dan. “Apart from the five-acre portion of it that has been planted, it’s all in grass.” The relatively small area that’s planted consists of approximately five acres of Sitka Spruce. This is still generating forestry premiums and there are also substantial entitlements going with the rest of the farm. Details of both are available from the selling agent.

Water supply is assured by the private well on the land and there is an electricity supply too. The sheds are large and modern and in good condition. They include a cattle crush, silage pit, milking parlour, slatted unit and concrete yard.

The two-storey house is in good condition but in need of modernisation. Accommodation includes an entrance porch, sitting room, storeroom, living room/dining room, kitchen, guest toilet and utility room on the ground floor. Upstairs, there are four bedrooms and a bathroom.

“The property was a self-sufficient one,” points out Dan. “This is the kind of full package that doesn’t come up every day of the week… It would suit a young farmer starting out very well, for example.” Enquiries have been strong so far, the agent says, and the price expectation is €10,000/acre.