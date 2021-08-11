Farm to Fork measures could trigger price increase for beef, pork and poultry 

An EU agency says Europe’s meat supply could fall by about 14%, and the milk supply by 10%, if the Farm to Fork plan for sustainable food production is implemented.

This could significantly strengthen the market, generating a 24% price increase for beef, triggering a 126% increase in total income for beef production, according to the Joint Research Centre (JRC), which is the European Commission’s research agency providing independent scientific advice and support to EU policy.

The JRC examined the likely effects of four Farm to Fork strategies including reducing overall use and risk of chemical pesticides by 50%, and the use of more hazardous pesticides by 50%, by 2030; reducing nutrient losses by at least 50%, while ensuring that there is no deterioration in soil fertility - this will reduce the use of fertilisers by at least 20%, by 2030; having at least 25% of the EU’s agricultural land under organic farming by 2030, and a significant increase in organic aquaculture; and having at least 10% of agricultural area under high-diversity landscape features.

Reducing use of fertilisers by at least 20% is predicted to have a major impact on the livestock sector because herds would have to be reduced. Hence the predicted meat supply decrease by about 14% and milk supply by 10%.

Farm to Fork

Meanwhile, Farm to Fork measures could result in a 43% increase in pork meat prices, and the 18% increase in poultry meat prices would lead to higher total income for the relevant production sectors (increases of 129% and 83%, respectively).

Livestock for meat across the board is predicted to be worth an extra 17% to 38% more, significantly boosting incomes for beef, pig meat and poultry meat producers, and lifting the income of the average sheep and goat meat farmer by about 6%.

Researchers admitted that, in the real world (rather than the economic models they used), such dramatic domestic price shocks leading to large price differentials would cause imports to increase.

Scenarios they looked at didn’t include imports increasing enough to counterbalance the drop in EU supply, but they said further research is needed to get a better idea on how such a dramatic shock would affect world trade flows of beef and pork.

In sharp contrast, the income of the EU cereals sector is expected to decrease substantially (by 26%). That would be due to an 11% drop in yields and a 4% reduction in acreage predicted by the JRC, with rising grain prices (by 8.2%) and declining production costs (by 1.6%) insufficient to compensate for falling income.

Cereals

Some farmers would increase cereal acreage to compensate for lower yields, due to the shift to organic farming, and the lower pesticide use, required in Farm to Fork strategies.

But this would not compensate fully for a 9% reduction of the EU cereal acreage due to the Farm to Fork requirement to have at least 10% of agricultural area under high-diversity landscape features, and arable land switching to set aside (or other non-productive use).

It is envisaged the EU would remain a net exporter of cereals, although imports would grow 39%. EU oilseed imports would increase significantly, probably mainly from Canada and Ukraine.

Smaller impacts were predicted for vegetables and permanent crops (such as fruit trees, vineyards, olives), with a price increase of 15% nearly offsetting a yield decrease, but increased costs still leaving overall incomes reduced by 5%.

Although the areas for vegetables and permanent crops are predicted to remain stable, supply falls 12% due to a drop in yields, mostly due to lower organic yields.

Meat

EU pork meat exports are predicted to decrease by 77%, driven by the drop in EU supply and the drastic increase in prices leaving the EU less competitive on global pig meat markets. Poultry meat imports are predicted to increase by a factor of three from countries such as Brazil and Thailand.

The only sector where JRC researchers predict an improved food net trade position is dairy products. A 5% improved net trade position is attributed to increased exports of whey powder.

However, researchers did not take into account the EU’s 50% food waste reduction target. Nor did they include the shift to diets with more plant-based products (which the EU targets) in their calculations.

That would reduce the impacts on livestock production, leaving more EU meat available for export, and less need for imports.

Pollution

The JRC scenarios envisage environmental benefits, particularly reduction of nitrogen pollution due to using less fertiliser. Reductions in nitrogen surplus, nitrogen leaching, and ammonia emissions, are predicted across all of the EU countries, except for a few regions with increased pig and cattle herds, or intensive cereal and oilseed production.

Non-carbon dioxide greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions would also decrease in many member states.

The four Farm to Fork targets examined by the JRC can help to deliver a 20.1% reduction in agricultural sector GHGs by 2030, therefore bringing to a halt the increasing trend in agri-emissions seen since 2014.

However, a predicted reduction of 14.8% in methane and nitrous oxide emissions would be nearly 66% cancelled by ‘leakage’ due to emission increases in non-EU regions, unless there are additional mitigation actions in the rest of the world (it was largely assumed in JRC models that the EU acts alone on climate mitigation).

Nearly a 30% reduction in agricultural sector GHGs by 2030 is envisaged if a reformed CAP includes multiple interventions for climate mitigation, and limits carbon leakage.

Cover cropping to increase the carbon content in soils is expected to be the most beneficial Farm to Fork agronomic practice, followed by precision farming and variable rate technology, which would together make fertiliser application more efficient.

Yields

Better organic yields would also result in better scenarios; the researchers assumed a worst-case yield gap between organic and conventional agriculture.

“The agri-food sector will have to go through a challenging transition and this study, with all its limitations, shows the magnitude of the challenge,” said researchers.

“In particular, there is a need for global action to avoid leakage of pollution to other world areas.

"There is also a need for productivity gains with respect to organic farming and nutrient management which can be achieved with precision farming, new digital technologies and other innovative techniques, all part of the growth dimension of the Green Deal.

“The significant price impacts indicate the crucial role of changes in consumer behaviour in order to reduce the environmental footprint of food consumption.”

Researchers also highlighted how special care will be needed to ensure just transition towards sustainable and climate-friendly agriculture, including a comprehensive impact assessment of legislation for sustainable food systems.