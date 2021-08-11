€11k per acre sought for ‘model farm’ in Tipperary

'This farm is in great heart – pumping out great grass every summer' 
The slatted shed is in good condition and there is also a silage pit on the farm. File Picture. 

Wed, 11 Aug, 2021 - 11:00
Conor Power

A 76-acre non-residential farm on the outskirts of Mullinahone, South Tipperary, is new to the market with Kilkenny-based Fitzgerald Auctioneers.

Located in the townland of Ballycullin, just to the southwest of Mullinahone, the property has a generous 380 metres of public road frontage offering excellent access.

“It’s grazing land,” says selling agent David Fitzgerald. “It’s all in grass and there’s road frontage on both of the fields with frontage onto the River Anner as well.” 

This is an area of strong agricultural activity of smaller towns and villages and close to more important centres like Clonmel (21km away) and Kilkenny (30km).

“It’s in very good condition. There are roads through it and there’s water in all the fields, the hedges have all been very well maintained,” says David.

“It’s a model farm, in lovely condition and it’s in great heart – pumping out great grass every summer.

The 77-acre farm at Ballycullen is all in grass with frontage onto the River Anner. File Picture. 

“It’s been kept tidy and well maintained over the years; there’s a yard in the centre of the property with a slatted unit and its own separate roadway coming from the public road.

“So it would be ideal for someone if, for example, they wanted to do cows – they have a yard that could be expanded if they wanted to put in a parlour or other facilities.” 

The slatted unit is in good condition, according to the selling agents, and there is also a silage pit.

“The remainder of the buildings are really just older-style stores,” says David, “but the slatted unit is probably good for about 30 head of cattle anyway.” 

So far, he says, there has been good interest in the property – mainly from nearby sources of agricultural interest.

“Interest is good so far,” David added. “We've got interest from a number of different parties. Some are interested in parts of the farm and others are interested in its entirety.

“We are open to selling it in lots if that makes financial sense… we’re certainly open to that discussion.” 

The length of road frontage certainly makes it conducive to sub-division but the attraction of a substantial-sized holding in this location might prove to be a strong one.

There are entitlements available too. Worth €12,700, they can be purchased either with the property or separately. The asking price is €850,000 (€11,200/acre).

Finding treasure on the land: What are my obligations? 

