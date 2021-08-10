Public consultation on Ireland’s draft Nitrates Action Programme launched

A public consultation on Ireland’s Draft Nitrates Action Programme has been opened.

Ireland’s Nitrates Action Programme (NAP) gives effect to the requirements of the Nitrates Directive.

It is a critical piece of legislation that all farmers implement and includes maximum fertiliser rates, manure storage requirements and periods when manures cannot be spread.

It is a cornerstone of the sector's contribution to meeting the objectives of good water quality in our groundwater, rivers, lakes and estuaries.

These regulations contain specific measures to protect against nutrient pollution arising from agricultural sources and this review will look at further practical ways that farmers can support this objective.

Important step

In opening the consultation Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue highlighted the key role farmers played in improving water quality and the environment.

“The Nitrates Action Programme is a key element of this commitment,” he continued.

“This consultation is an important step in the development of measures that will underpin Ireland’s fifth Nitrates Action Programme.

“I look forward to hearing from a wide range of stakeholders during this important consultation process, which will help us to focus on developing a more sustainable agricultural sector."

Water quality

Minister Darragh O’Brien added: “Ireland’s Nitrates Action Programme plays an important role in helping us to achieve our ambition of protecting and improving water quality.

“Improving water quality is a key objective of the Government in parallel with biodiversity and climate action and we must do so as effectively as possible, in partnership with all stakeholders.”

Meanwhile, the regulations expire at the end of 2021 and a new Nitrates Action programme must be published at the beginning of 2022 with the revised regulations to remain in place until 2025.