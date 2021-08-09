EID for cattle to be introduced by Department

Following extensive consultation with stakeholders, the Department of Agriculture has made the decision to introduce mandatory electronic identification (EID) in the cattle herd.

EID will deliver substantial improvements in the bovine identification system for farmers, livestock marts, slaughter plants, export assembly centres and veterinarians.

It will also lead to a safer working environment for all stakeholders with less reliance on manual checking of bovine tag numbers.

Herd keepers and livestock marts will be afforded the opportunity - under the move - to save time on making amendments to applications associated with the misreading of animals and mismatched passports when cattle are moving off the holding.

Implementation

Bovine EID will be implemented in two stages the first of which will occur in January 2022 when approved bovine tag suppliers will be required to supply an EID tag with all new tag orders.

Each new tag set will include one EID tag and one tissue tag.

From July 1 2022 it will be a legal requirement on herd keepers to officially identify all newborn calves with a tag set containing an EID tag.

The Department is currently working on a tag subvention scheme to assist herd keepers in offsetting the additional cost of the EID tag and the details of the package are expected to be announced shortly.

Traceability

“Ireland is recognised as having one of the best bovine traceability systems in the world and has consistently innovated in this area, which has enabled Ireland access valuable markets abroad for their animals and products,” said Minister Charlie McConalogue.

“Notwithstanding the success so far, the time is now opportune to introduce mandatory bovine EID.

"This decision recognises advancements in the international marketplace and seeks to take advantage of newer technologies to enhance and future-proof the Irish bovine traceability system.

“Such a system can eliminate tag reading errors and bring greater efficiency to animal handling on farms and at other handling points.

"Bovine EID will strengthen Ireland’s traceability credentials in the marketplace, for both animals and products of animal origin.”