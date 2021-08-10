Finding tressure on the land: What are my obligations? 

Dear Karen,

Recently I was walking in a field which is owned by a neighbour and I found what looked to be a valuable brooch.

I showed my neighbour the brooch and he said it was not his but kept possession of it. I asked for it back seeing as I was the one to found it and my neighbour refused to give it back to me and is saying that the brooch belongs to him because it was found on his land. What can I do in this situation?

Dear Reader,

The person with the best title to the brooch is the true owner of the item. However, conflict may arise as would seem to be the situation in your case where the true owner cannot be found. The age-old adage “finders’ keepers, losers’ weepers” often steers people astray.

Firstly, it is important to establish whether the brooch is of national importance. If the brooch is one of national importance and the true owner cannot be found then the item belongs to the State.

This is stated in Article 10 of the Constitution and is more clearly outlined in the National Monuments (Amendment) Act 1994. An item of national importance is not limited to gold or silver, it encompasses all antiques and therefore a brooch may fall under this category.

Treasure trove

This is similar to the royal prerogative, more commonly known as the rule of “Treasure Trove” which exists in the UK, where any treasure found belongs to the Crown.

The 1994 Act does allow for the State to reward the finder and/or person on whose land the valuable item is found. This can be seen in the landmark case of Webb v Ireland [1988] where the Court compensated both the finder and the owner of the lands.

The circumstances of how you came across the brooch are important. If the brooch was found under the surface of the land and is not one of national importance, the person with the best title to the item is the landowner or occupier of the land.

However, if you found the brooch on the surface of your neighbours land you may potentially have a better claim to the brooch. Several factors will be taken into account here.

The court will look to see whether the owner had an obvious intention to exercise some element of control over the land and the items on the land. If this can be shown, then the item will be deemed to be in your neighbour’s possession before you found it.

Therefore, the type of land in question is important and needs to be examined.

Let’s say for example you found an item in a busy airport lounge and you hand the item in and give your name and number to have the item returned to you if the true owner is not found, you as the finder could potentially have better title.

This is due to airports being busy areas making it difficult for owners or occupiers to exercise control over the area.

Claim

On the other hand, if someone was visiting a well fenced-off field in which the owner of the land grazes cattle in all year round, the owner would have the best claim to the found object as he or she was clearly asserting their intention to retain control of the area, and anything found there should belong to them.

It would seem the second scenario would be more applicable to the circumstances at hand and therefore the reader should be cautious about bringing an action.

However, more details would need to be obtained in relation to where the brooch was found and the type of land. These situations are not always clear cut and it is advisable that you seek the advice of a solicitor.