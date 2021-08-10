Bad news for farmers as An Taisce set to appeal cheese plant decision

An Taisce is to seek leave to appeal the Glanbia cheese plant planning decision to the Supreme Court.

It said the decision was based on a “considered analysis” of the legal aspects of the case and is rooted in the principles and values central to the mission and role of An Taisce which is to protect and advocate for ecological resilience and the future viability of the natural environment.

Glanbia Ireland - which is planning the continental cheese production facility in Kilkenny in partnership with international dairy firm Royal A-ware said it is disappointed over the development.

“We note with disappointment, confirmation that An Taisce have applied to the Supreme Court for leave to appeal the decision of the High Court upholding An Bord Pleanála’s grant of planning permission for a cheese processing facility,” its chief executive Jim Bergin said.

“We are committed to bringing this project to fruition in conjunction with our partners, Royal A-ware.

"This is a project that is line with Government policy; is critical to our market diversification post Brexit; and one that will support rural Ireland’s post-Covid-19 recovery.

“It is of huge importance to the 4,500 farm families supplying milk to Glanbia Ireland.”

Bad for Ireland

Glanbia Ireland Chairman John Murphy added: “The combined impact of An Taisce’s four consecutive challenges to this project has been a two-year delay, and this latest proposed appeal could delay the project even further.

“This would be bad for farmers, bad for rural communities and could hurt Ireland’s reputation internationally as a location for much-needed Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).”

Meanwhile, An Taisce said its concerns were underpinned by a series of reports from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and other authorities indicating the impacts of intensive agriculture on water and air quality and the increasing greenhouse gas emissions from that sector.

“It is our conviction that the original judgment raised points of law that are of exceptional public importance and must be appealed in the public interest.,” a spokesperson said.

“The judgment also creates a precedent in law that dilutes a number of important prior decisions that served to ensure rigorous assessment of the environmental impacts of proposed developments at the planning stage.”

Concerns

The body went on to say that it has considered the latest decision very carefully.

It says it is keenly aware of the widespread concerns within the farming community and elsewhere about the wellbeing of farmers who have invested heavily in the sector and the consequences for them if it does not continue to expand as proposed in various Government and industry plans.

“However, the implications of such expansion for the health of our essential ecosystems and the consequences for Irish rural communities are enormous and irreversible,” the spokesperson continued.

“It would thus be irresponsible of us not to seek the support of the highest court in the land to advocate for the interests of a sustainable future for nature.

“In doing so, we are availing of the entitlement of all citizens and entities in the State to the full capacity of the judicial system, an entitlement that should never be set aside for the convenience of commerce or politics or to appease sectoral interests.”