ICMSA says EU's environmental strategy will see production move in ‘carbon leakage’

A new study by the EU Commission’s Joint Research Centre (JRC) has shown that the objectives set out in the EU’s Farm to Fork (F2F) and Biodiversity strategies will deliver significant reductions in emissions and have measurable environmental benefits.

But the study has also found that these reductions are likely to drastically reduce as food production switches to countries with lower - or no - comparable standards in what is known as ‘carbon leakage’.

Focussing on the emissions reductions set out in the F2F Strategy, the research concluded that the measures were likely to cut farming emissions by nearly 30%, but noted that almost half that gain would be lost as production moved out of the EU to other less regulated locations.

The research also concluded that the F2F measures will inevitably result in EU farmers’ incomes being cut as they go through a ‘challenging transition’ due to the lower production and the lower yields that will result from the reduction in chemical fertiliser.

The struggle

Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA) President, Pat McCormack said that study has provided plenty of food for thought.

He also added that Irish farmers were struggling to understand the logic behind curtailing dairy and beef production here only to see it transferred to other producers.

“Irish farmers are going to struggle to see the point of us curtailing our production of dairy and beef – in which we certainly are amongst the most sustainable in the world – only to see that slack picked up and transferred to other producers that are notably behind us already,” he continued.

“And, all of this before we’ve even introduced the latest round of environmental improvements and sustainability measures.

“This is the hole in the heart of the EU’s F2F Strategy: it only makes sense if we refuse to import foods from producers with lower environmental standards of production than ourselves.

“Otherwise we’re just pretending to ourselves that because the emissions didn’t happen here, they didn’t happen at all, and impoverishing ourselves while we’re at it.”

EU commitment

Mr McCormack went on to say that the matter needed to be addressed immediately.

“This has to be addressed and it has to be addressed right now and before we go a step further,” he added.

“We already saw individual member states veto Mercosur on exactly this ground of utter pointlessness, but it was very notable that it wasn’t the EU Commission itself who connected the dots.

“That has to change; we need to hear and see a firm commitment from the EU that going forward, absolutely no foodstuffs will be imported from any producer – processor or State - where lower environmental standards are utilised in the production of the food.

“Otherwise, we’re just pretending to deal with emissions and we’re pretending at the expense of the livelihoods of the already dwindling number of EU farmers.”