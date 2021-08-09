500,000 cows milk recorded by Munster Bovine

The milestone was reached on an employee’s farm 
500,000 cows milk recorded by Munster Bovine

Enda O’Gorman, Farm Relationship Manager, Munster Bovine pictured with Micheal Durack on his farm in Mountshannon Co Clare. File Picture.

Mon, 09 Aug, 2021 - 11:00
Sean Ryan

The Munster Bovine Milk Recording team hit a very significant milestone recently having milk recorded half a million cows so far in 2021.

And in a twist of fate, the milestone was reached on one of their own employee’s farms.

When they collaborated with ICBF to identify on which farm this record originated from, it happened on the farm of a Munster Bovine AI Technician Micheal Durack.

Micheal has been an AI Technician with Munster Bovine for fourteen years and milks 94 cows at his farm near Lough Derg in Mountshannon Co Clare. 

Micheal has been milk recording for more than ten years and records four times a year.

He said: “Of all the things that we do here on our farm, milk recording is a really essential activity and something that we wouldn’t stop. 

"Each year I go through my milk recording reports and I select my highest EBI cows that are the best performers on my farm as the dams of my replacements."

Increase in numbers

Since 2019, the Herd Management team in Munster Bovine reports that there has been an almost 18% increase in the number of cows being milk recorded across the Munster and western territory. 

The completion of 500,000 cows' milk recorded so far this year equates to approximately a third of the dairy herd in Ireland.

Munster Bovine says that milk recording is going to play a critical role in helping farmers and the industry achieve sustainability goals in terms of reducing the carbon footprint of a kg of milk solids and decreasing the reliance on antibiotics’.  

Read More

Additional town hall webinar added to CAP public consultation 

More in this section

Additional town hall webinar added to CAP public consultation  Additional town hall webinar added to CAP public consultation 
Grab a cuppa with Macra and get to know your neighbour Grab a cuppa with Macra and get to know your neighbour
National Dairy Show 2021 to be held virtually in October National Dairy Show 2021 to be held virtually in October
500,000 cows milk recorded by Munster Bovine

West Kerry farming project included in Creative Ireland initiative

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices