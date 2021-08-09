West Kerry farming project included in Creative Ireland initiative

A low carbon farming project in West Kerry has been included in a €2m government fund.

Corca Dhuibhne Inbhuanaithe 2030 is one of 14 projects nationally to be included in the government's Creative Climate Action Fund.

The Creative Ireland initiative supports creative, cultural and artistic projects that build awareness around climate change and empowers citizens to make meaningful behavioural changes.

Corca Dhuibhne Inbhuanaithe 2030 will involve the Dingle Creativity and Innovation Hub, the West Kerry Dairy Farmers' Sustainable Energy Committee, the Green Arts Initiative in Ireland, the MaREI centre, and an embedded artist.

The artist will work with traditional farmers and the Dingle Creativity Hub to highlight why diversification from current farming practices is necessary.

Organisers say a creative practitioner will have the capacity to imagine a low carbon farming future for the Peninsula and will be able to support the sector on its transition journey to a more sustainable future.

Role to play

Minister for Climate Action Catherine Martin said: "I believe that the creative community has a vital role to play in bringing the urgency of climate change to the forefront.

"This is why we are the first EU country to launch such a creative climate fund.

These projects confirm that creative approaches to community engagement, backed up by academic science, have the imagination and impact to demonstrate that a sustainable future is possible."

Other farming and climate action projects included for funding are a Field Exchange programme in Co Tipperary that will support farmers to implement agricultural practices that combat climate change and a Creative Climate Action plan in Crumlin in Dublin led by Dublin City Council.

Work on all 14 Creative Climate Action projects will begin immediately and will be completed by December 2022.

More information is available on www.creativeireland.gov.ie