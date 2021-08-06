Grab a cuppa with Macra and get to know your neighbour

Organisation's biggest community initiative kicks off this month 
Macra na Feirme President, John Keane. File Picture. 

Fri, 06 Aug, 2021 - 13:00

Know Your Neighbour Month, Macra’s biggest community initiative, is kicking off this August in an effort to bring communities together.

The initiative aims to bring neighbours together to get to know each other better.

This year’s theme is ‘Cuppa by the Kerb’ which is sponsored by Compass Group and all clubs are being afforded the opportunity to enjoy Cuppa by the Kerb packs containing tea bags, biscuits and connection cards.

Members are being asked to distribute the cards to neighbours in their local areas.

Community development is one of the key areas of activity for Macra members, so by distributing these cards and gestures in their local areas they are letting their neighbours know that there is a club in their area that extends the hand of friendship.

It also gives members the opportunity to invite their neighbours to safe events to get to know each other better.

“Events like this get to the heart of Macra na Feirme,” said the organisation’s President John Keane.

“With the pandemic restricting how we interact with each other, this offers the opportunity to get to know our neighbours in a safe way.” 

Connecting

Deirdre O’Neill, Managing Director of Compass Group Ireland added: “We are delighted to be sponsoring Cuppa by the Kerb and helping Macra na Feirme to forge crucial social connections in rural communities around the country.

“At Compass Group Ireland, community is enormously important to us.

“We work with small local producers every day in communities all over Ireland to source the very best fresh Irish produce.

“We want these communities to thrive and to support each other now more than ever, with the support of wonderful organisations like Macra na Feirme.” 

Meanwhile, Macra na Feirme and Scavenger Hunting Ireland are also joining forces to bring members three innovative scavenger hunts as a part of Know Your Neighbour Month initiative.

The new video and photo challenge will involve completing 30+ clues and tasks for a chance to win prizes.

The events provide a safe and socially distanced way of participating in Macra na Feirme’s Know your Neighbour campaign and members can still be active within their communities and connect with others while maintaining a safe social distance.

The remote challenges can be completed anywhere within the event region.

The first event is open to Munster clubs during the weekend of August 7 and 8 while the Leinster event takes place from August 14-15 and the Northwest event on August 21 and 22.

Additional town hall webinar added to CAP public consultation 

