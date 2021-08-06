National Dairy Show 2021 to be held virtually in October

The National Dairy Show committee has confirmed that the event will be held virtually this year as efforts double to prevent the spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19.

The virtual event, - which was successfully held in 2020 - will afford the Irish dairy sector the opportunity to connect through industry leader discussions, farm profiles, stock judging, dairy machinery demos and trade exhibitions online.

It will take place on the evenings of Wednesday and Thursday, October 20 and 21 next.

Meanwhile, the cancellation of the physical show means that the next in-person National Dairy Show that takes place will be the one in which the 40th anniversary of the Green Glens Arena-based event - which was first held in 1982 - will be celebrated.

The 2020 virtual National Dairy Show included highlights such as the IHFA National Dairy Show Champion of the Decade.

It was a crown that was won by the Frawley's from Limerick with their 2012 and 2013 Irish Examiner Supreme Champion winning cow, Ridgefield Dundee Portea.

'A tough decision'

Show Director Denis Kiely said that while it was “a tough decision” to go ahead with a virtual event again this year, the uncertainties around Covid-19 and the Government’s subsequent restrictions meant that an indoor event was off the table.

“We feel that it was in the best interest for everyone involved to not host an indoor in-person show,” he continued.

“We are happy to be able to build on what was a very well received online show last year and to again be able to offer a virtual show again this year for our loyal sponsors, trade exhibitors and attendees.

“We are looking forward to putting together a great programme with plenty of variety for our virtual show that will have something for everyone involved in the dairy industry.

“We will be delighted to welcome everyone online and all being well, again in-person for our 40th-anniversary show in 2022.”