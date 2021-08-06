Galway farmer and qualified nurse wins Teagasc Student of the Year award

Nurses, pilots, teachers, carpenters, firefighters, builders, physiotherapists, administrators, engineers - and the whole army of part-timers who keep Irish farming going - were recognised in the 2020 Teagasc/FBD Student of the Year awards.

And one of them came out on top when the results were announced recently. She is Deirdre McMahon, Kinvara, Co Galway.

Both the overall and dairy category award winner, she has a degree in nursing and worked as a nurse, but is now involved in the operation of the family dairy herd.

Deirdre completed the Teagasc Distance Education Green Cert programme at Salesian Agricultural College, Pallaskenry, Co Limerick.

She continues to upskill and has completed continuing professional development courses, and participates in discussion groups, including a women’s discussion group. Her goal is an efficient sustainable dairy farm enterprise.

Drystock catogery

The Drystock Category winner is Shane O'Brien from Whiterock, Midleton, Co Cork.

Shane completed the Teagasc Distance Education Green Cert programme in Midleton.

He is successfully transitioning from a full-time career as an airline pilot to major involvement in the family farm, through a partnership arrangement.

The farm has store-to-beef, tillage, and store lamb finishing enterprises. He has a very strong focus on cost control, profitability measures, and sustainability.

Finalists

The winner of the ‘Other Land Based Enterprises’ Category is Marian Dempsey, Cootehill, Co Cavan.

Marian attended Ballyhaise College for the Teagasc Level 6 Advanced Forestry Course.

A lifelong interest in trees led her to pursue this interest more commercially, following her retirement from teaching.

The forestry business module was very helpful in assessing opportunities.

She has developed a business based around her compact forestry, focusing on forestry interpretative, experiential and appreciation courses for children and groups.

Finalist Colin Cahalan completed the Teagasc Green Cert Part-time programme in the Galway/Clare region at the Athenry office.

He has a full-time career off the farm with the Defence Forces. He is very involved in the family farm, farming continental cross sucklers, selling stores and a Suffolk cross sheep flock.

Finalist Shane Clifford completed the Teagasc Green Cert Part-time programme in Killarney, Co Kerry.

He is involved in calf-to-beef on his own farm, and in a farm partnership arrangement with a neighbouring dairy farm.

A longer goal is to develop his own equity in dairy farm partnership.

Finalist Daire Comerford from Co Laois completed the Teagasc Level 6 Advanced Dairy Herd Management programme in Gurteen College.

She is not from a farm background and had completed a Level 7 programme in Veterinary Science.

Subsequently, she decided to attend agricultural college, and is now employed by Gurteen College as an assistant to the farm manager.

Longer-term, she is interested in a farm partnership. In the medium term, she would like to use her Teagasc dairy and veterinary science qualifications to further her career.

Finalist Patrick Conlon, Co Mayo, completed the Teagasc Distance Education Green Cert programme in Ballinrobe. He has a carpentry business with employees.

He has taken over running the family farm. and runs a suckler herd with Belgian Blue cross cows, using AI sires, and has brought the overall herd genetic merit into the top 10% for ICBF suckler herds.

He also has a sheep flock and shows at pedigree sheep events.

His goal is to combine efficient farming with a busy off-farm business, while maintaining a work-life balance for himself and his family.

Finalist Padraic Cullen in Co Kildare attended the Oak Park Centre for the Teagasc Green Cert Part-time programme.

He worked off-farm, including in Australia, before returning to the family dairy farm in 2015. He has a part-time firefighting role with the Fire Service.

His focus now is on tightening the calving rate, increasing milk solids/cow, maximizing grass production and utilisation, generally developing the dairy enterprise, and reducing the beef enterprise. A family succession partnership is planned.

Equine

Gearoid Doyle in Co Wexford completed the Teagasc Level 6 Advanced Certificate course in Equine Breeding/Stud Management at Kildalton College.

He now works in the family equine business, Monbeg Stables, one of the country’s top producers of Irish-bred National Hunt horses. He'd like to develop further his skills and ability in the family business, before establishing his own training yard.

Finalist Laura Hannon in Co Meath attended the Teagasc Distance Education Green Cert programme in Navan.

She is a qualified nurse and worked in a hospital.

She has returned to the family dairy farm, and is mainly involved in calf and heifer rearing, and grassland management.

She hopes to become more involved in the management of the farming business.

Teagasc Distance Education Green Cert graduate Niall Healy in Co Tipperary is originally from Dublin, and worked in construction.

He moved to Tipperary to become involved in managing a relative’s dairy farm through a succession partnership, and has now has taken over key herd management decision making. The longer-term plan is to take over ownership through the succession partnership process.

Dairy

2020 Teagasc/FBD Student of the Year finalist Ewan Kane in Co Kildare completed the Teagasc Level 6 Advanced Dairy Herd Management course.

Originally from a beef tillage farm, he has now established a dairy herd on the home farm, where he has responsibility for herd management.

He hopes to establish a family farm partnership in the coming years.

Staying part-time in farming is awards finalist Kenneth Keegan in Co. Galway, who attended Mountbellew College for the Teagasc Distance Education Green Certificate. Programme.

He's in full employment as an engineer, and was not previously involved in farming, but is now more involved in his wife’s suckler-to-beef farm.

The Teagasc Level 6 Advanced Dairy Herd Management programme at Clonakilty College brought Conor Lehane into the awards finals.

He is involved in managing the family’s pedigree dairy farm, is a Teagasc Discussion Group member, and a member of the Irish Holstein Friesian Association.

Awards finalist Aoife Nic Fhionnlaoich from Co Dublin attended the Teagasc College of Amenity Horticulture, National Botanic Gardens, for the Level 6 Advanced Horticultural programme in Landscaping.

She originally completed a degree in Environmental Science and worked on a horticultural farm in the Netherlands.

She is very interested in the sustainability aspects of horticulture and hopes to pursue a role in ecological management and conservation, in the longer term.

Mark Miley in Co Roscommon is involved in managing a drystock farm with other members of his family and works full-time with An Post.

An awards finalist after completing the Teagasc Green Cert Part-time programme at Roscommon, he is on the Irish Charollais Sheep Society committee secretary (the award-winning Miley pedigree sheep flock at Knockcroghery is well established and recognised).

The suckler herd is moving from commercial to pedigree, using embryo flushing.

Livestock

Awards finalist Denis O’ Donoghue in Co Cork attended the Macroom office for the Teagasc Green Cert Part-time programme.

He wished to further his ambition of obtaining a livestock auctioneer license. He recently became the manager at Cork Marts Skibbereen with responsibility for over 20 staff.

His immediate goal is to develop his managerial experience and ability at Skibbereen Mart.

Finalist Robert O'Mara from Co Westmeath completed the Teagasc Level 6 Advanced Dairy Herd Management programme in Ballyhaise College, finding it very relevant.

He has now enrolled on the Teagasc Level 7 Professional Diploma in Dairy Farm Management.

Longer-term, he would like a career in farm management.

Susan Stephenson in Co Leitrim completed the Teagasc Distance Education Green Cert programme.

Very involved in running a suckler-sheep farm with her husband, she works off-farm as a physiotherapist.

She would like to see more initiatives and supports for greater female involvement in farm management.

Tony Pettit, Head of Education in Teagasc, congratulated the 2020 Teagasc/FBD Student of the Year winners and finalists, and thanked the sponsors and Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue for supporting the awards.