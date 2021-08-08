There's no quick fix when it comes to mastitis control

Looking back to my youth, growing up on a dairy farm, if a cow had mastitis you gave her a few tubes and more often than not she got better, or so it seemed.

Nowadays, when farmers have a cow with mastitis, they are encouraged to look at the bigger picture, or even better still, to have good management systems in place to reduce the risk of mastitis happening in the first place.

There are many different elements required for effective mastitis control and consequently, many opportunities for things to go wrong.

What I am trying to say is there is no quick fix to mastitis control and sometimes it can be the smallest of issues that result in very large problems.

I spoke with Martin Davin in Laois this month and he says that looking back, it was probably a problem for longer than he had realised.

The issue is sorted now and the cows have settled and teat ends are returning to normal.

"I began noticing a gradual increase in clinical cases of mastitis in late spring and the cows were becoming very cranky in the parlour,” he added.

“I set about investigating it with my veterinary practitioner, co-op advisor and milking machine technician and from this collaborative approach, we identified a high proportion of cows with teat end damage.

“The cause of which was the vacuum being too high in the clusters".

Regular machine checks

Using simple daily, weekly and monthly checks will keep your machine problem-free, and provide an early warning if anything is amiss.

Check out the farm guidelines on the Animal Health Ireland (AHI) website www.animalhealthireland.ie for more details.

Teat Disinfection

Completely cover every teat, of every cow, after every milking.

It’s the most effective way of preventing new infections and reducing SCC.

Some disinfectants also act as fly repellents, helping reduce the number of flies in the parlour during these warm evenings, don’t forget that flies also carry mastitis-causing bacteria.

Milk recording

By recording your cows regularly (at least six times per lactation) you can easily see what’s happening within your herd.