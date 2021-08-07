Denmark looks to convert livestock manure to energy

Converting livestock manure and straw into sustainable fuel is one of the new technologies on which Denmark will heavily depend to cut greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture by 7.1 million tons by 2030.

Because of similarities in Danish and Irish agriculture, Denmark’s plan to reduce Danish agricultural emissions, drawn up by the government in close collaboration with the Danish food and agriculture sector, is of interest.

Both countries’ agri-food businesses depend heavily on livestock farming.

Agriculture is responsible for about one-third of the country’s emissions, in both Denmark and Ireland.

One of the main components of the Danish Climate Action Plan for Agriculture is a €100m boost in public investments in research and innovation for biogas fuels and other technologies.

The plan includes a partial ban on farming on peat soil, through which carbon is being released. For the 7.1-million-ton reduction in carbon dioxide equivalent emissions from agriculture, five million tons is to be cut via new technologies, such as pyrolysis that can convert livestock manure and straw into sustainable fuel.

Action

Existing methods are expected to cut 1.6 million tons, such as afforestation, and removing from production at least 88,500 hectares of the lowland soils with the most climate-damaging emissions, and converting them to nature.

In addition, the Danish government aims to reduce nitrogen emissions from agriculture by 10,400 tons by 2027, increase support for organic agriculture, and make active use of EU funds to ensure a green transition within the agricultural sector.

The government will revisit the Climate Action Plan in 2023/2024, to ensure the sector is on track to meet Denmark’s ambitions.

Key principles defining the green transition of Denmark’s agricultural sector include the sector developing, rather than standing still. However, the goal also includes not to produce less, but to produce smarter.

Danish agriculture must be transformed to become more climate-friendly and environment-friendly while remaining economically sustainable, helped by broad support from Parliament and the business community, the financial sector, and employees.

Emissions from Danish agriculture must be reduced as much as possible while considering the continued sustainable development of the industry, its competitiveness, public finances, employment, cohesion, and social balance.

Aquatic environment

The Danish government notes that additional care needs to be extended to the country’s aquatic environment (streams, lakes, fjords, coastal waters, and groundwater), for example by significantly reducing the discharge of nutrients.

Agricultural production must go hand-in-hand with the government’s ambition to ensure good habitats for animals and plants while maintaining room for nature and biodiversity.

Danish agriculture must ensure sustainable work conditions and retention of jobs in all parts of the country.

Danish agriculture must continue to create jobs and contribute to producing good, healthy, climate-friendly and environment-friendly, safe food, thereby maintaining its crucial position as an exporter.

The plan

Leading experts in the country have raised concerns at the Action Plan for Agriculture, particularly its heavy reliance on technologies not yet established, such as the conversion of manure and silage into biofuels. Some experts said the plan is too slow and unrealistic.

Others say the plan raises many questions, for example, whether changes will come through subsidies, taxes, or assistance.

The Climate Director of Denmark’s Food and Agriculture Council, Niels Peter Nørring said: “We are a small country that does not mean much in the big climate accounts.

"Therefore, what we can do best is to develop technologies that we can export and thus make a really big difference on a global level.”

Minister of Agriculture Rasmus Prehn said: “Some people say that our plan lacks ambition, three leading researchers say it is too ambitious. Perhaps the truth lies somewhere in between.”