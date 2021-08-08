Feeding Cattle for slaughter this autumn

Beef finishers are encouraged by the current factory prices and as a result, forward stores are a good trade in marts all around the country.

It has also had a positive knock-on effect on lighter cattle too. Whether you rear your own cattle or purchase them for finishing, one thing that is absolutely critical to the success of your business is how well you finish them for slaughter.

Cattle for slaughter shouldn’t be put on to their finishing diet until they are ready to be pushed. This has nothing to do with their age and everything to do with how well their frame has been grown.

It is too late for producers to be disappointed with carcase and fat scores post slaughter because the cattle were fed too early and slaughtered due to their age or perceived optimum duration of the finishing period.

Having accurate data and information on your stock is important before you put them on a finishing diet.

Their start weight, breed and sex will determine their intake and dictate what type of ingredients should be included in the finishing diet to complement your grazed grass and homegrown feeds.

Cattle grazing to a finish

The best of autumn grass will only be capable of giving in the region of 0.75kg live weight gain per day on advanced cattle, whereas the target is a gain of at least 1kg per day.

Cattle have shown a good response at grass when supplemented with 2.5/3kg meal per day. This is provided that excellent quality grass is available at all times.

However, if excellent quality is not available, as is, unfortunately, the case currently, it will be necessary to feed higher levels of meal to heavy heifers or steers that are close to finishing.

The volume of meal needed will depend on the breed and sex of the animals being fed. At this time of year finishing cattle off grass quickly has many advantages, in terms of stocking rate, profitability and workload.

Concentrates to complement grass

Any concentrates fed at grass will need to be high in energy and low in protein in order to get the final cover of fat on cattle quickly.

Even with the strong price of cereals off the combine, concentrates high in native cereals will be high energy and low protein and ideal to balance grass and achieve desired animal performance.

If you buy cheaper filler-based rations, you won't get the gain per day from cattle.

Final finish indoors or outdoors

For sure, if animals continue to perform it is ideal to keep them on grass.

However, if grass quality is not good or if weather or ground conditions deteriorate you are much better off to house finishers sooner rather than later to maintain daily weight gains.

Thankfully ground conditions are excellent at present.

Autumn grassland management

There are two main objectives for grassland management once you get into August including maintaining animal performance from good quality grass; and preparing grazing for later autumn grazing.

As we move further into August, grass quality will begin to deteriorate due to a drop off in dry matter and sugars.

Priority must be to make the best use of existing grass between now and housing. To get the best use of autumn grass it is essential to avoid poaching during any wet weather events.

With current moisture deficits, this won’t be an issue right now. If grazing larger fields then using a strip wire and back fence from now on to restrict the grazing of re-growths will allow covers to recover for subsequent grazing before closing for the winter.

Continue to apply fertiliser right up to the closing date as there will be a response while conditions allow.