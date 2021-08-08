‘Exceptional’ west Waterford farm expected to fetch over €15k per acre

In the context of the Munster farmland market, a great deal of attention has been focused on the rich lands of west Waterford and east Cork over the last couple of years, with prices drifting upwards for the finest examples of quality pastures in this corner of the province.

A recent offering from Tallow-based O’Brien Auctioneers offers a prime example of such land.

Located just outside Tallow in the townland of Kilmore West, the non-residential farm is a modest-sized holding of 33 acres with access from the R634 (Tallow-Youghal road) on its northern side and from another minor public road on its southern flanks.

Youghal is 20km from here, Fermoy is 22km and Cork City is approximately 45km away.

According to the selling agent Kieran O’Brien, this is an exceptional property and the interest so far has been strong.

“There are two ways of accessing it directly,” says Kieran. “You have the old Kilmore Road and the main Youghal Road.

“It’s top-class land bordering the town and it’s a fully serviced holding, with water and electricity.” The farm is also bordering a number of top-quality dairying enterprises, some or all of which, one would imagine, will form the core of the demand for this attractive piece of land.

According to Kieran, however, there has been demand from a variety of locations.

“The reaction from the market has been excellent so far,” he says.

“And there has been demand and inquiries both locally and from farther afield.”

There are no entitlements going with the farm and the price expectation is towards the higher end of the spectrum at a point “in excess of €15,000 per acre.”