TAMS grants will 'better reflect' increased investment costs 

TAMS grants will better reflect the increased investment costs for farm modernisation, after a review in which costs have been increased for 62 investment items, with the increases ranging from 5% to 40%.

“I recognise that costs are changing on an ongoing basis, and my Department will commence a further review immediately to ensure costings are kept as current as possible,” said Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue after the review, which has also brought an increased allowance for own labour costs.

Some of the bigger increases include the TAMS reference cost for a semi-automatic skulling gate and back gate going to €519.92 per unit, up from €452.

The cost allowance goes from €419.90 to €503.88 for a calf dehorning crate.

Reference cost

Dairy farmers applying for grants can benefit from a reference cost increase from €2,699.90 to €3,509.87 for a heat transfer unit, taking heat from the compressor.

The TAMS reference cost for meal bins has been increased by about 20%. Sheep mesh with one strand of wire gets a reference cost increase from €5.34 to €6.14 per metre.

TAMS reference costs for solar photovoltaic panels including inverter and controller have been increased.

IFA Rural Development Chairman Michael Biggins welcomed the review of reference costings for grant-aided work under the TAMS on-farm investment scheme, and the changes implemented from the opening of TAMS tranche 23 on July 24 (applications can be made until November 5).

He said, “Materials such as steel, timber and concrete have seen steep price increases this year, up to 40% in some cases”.

The Minister said the review was based on a detailed analysis of the costs of completed works up to the end of March 2021.

A decrease of 10-30% is included in the case of three investment items. For example, the reference cost has been reduced for a GPS standalone unit used on tillage farms from €3,500 to €3,150. However, costs increase about 9% for trailed sprayers with GPS control.

The reference cost of direct constructional work by a Tams applicant, or the applicant’s family member, increases from €13.50 to €14.85 per hour.

Animal housing

In animal housing, the loose house area construction reference cost increases from €128.70 per square metre to €141.57. The slatted house cost increases from €178.20 to €196.02. The cost for a solid floor area with cubicles increases from €137.80 per square metre to €151.58.

The cost for a slatted and cubicle area over a tank increases from €187.40 to €206.14. The cost for a lie-back to a slatted area increases from €128.70 to €141.57.

A calf creep area cost increases from €133 to €146.30 per square metre. The reference cost applicable for TAMS approvals increases from €41.10 to €45.21 for an unroofed feed passage.

The increase is from €124 to €136.40 for a roofed feed passage. For an over-tank feed passage, the cost goes from €176.70 to €194.37. The sliding door to feed passage cost per square metre goes from €89.20 to €98.12.

The reference cost applicable for TAMS approvals increases from €205.20 to €225.72 per square metre for a calving pen and from €396.40 to €436.04 for an isolation box.

The costings for automatic slurry scrapers go up about 10% per passage, but only 2% per unit for robotic slurry scrapers.

Costs allowed for an unroofed slatted feed area rise from €66.70 to €73.37 per square metre. The cost for the solid area as part of an unroofed slatted feed area rises from €24.60 to €27.06.

Roofing of a livestock feed yard gets a reference cost for TAMS increase from €69.30 to €76.23. A bull pen with an exercise area gets a reference cost for TAMS increase from €158.50 to €174.35 per square metre (from €241.60 to €265.76 without exercise area).

The reference cost applicable for TAMS for a calf house with penning goes from €160 to €176 per square metre (no penning: from €128.70 to €141.57).

Costs go up from €89.70 to €103.16 per linear metre for a single-sided cattle race (from €179.40 to €206.31 for double-sided). For a cattle enclosure, concrete flooring gets a cost increase per square metre from €24.60 to €27.06; walls go from €117.50 to €129.25 per linear metre; gates from €67.70 to €74.47 per linear metre; and barriers from €73.60 to €80.96 per linear metre.

There's no cost change for a calving gate in an existing house. Increases are from €379 to €416.90 for a cattle head scoop; €252 to €277.20 for a leg hoist/lifter; and €1,164 to €1,222 for a cattle weighing scales.

The TAMS reference cost for a fixed sheep handling unit increases from €73.20 to €80.52 per square metre (from €99.50 to €€109.45 with dip tank).

All silage pit reference costs are increased. For example, the figure per square metre of silo floor or apron rises from €32 to €35.20. The costs for walls increase by about 10%.

There are small reference cost increases for resurfacing silo slabs. Slurry reference cost increases include from €407 to €447.70 for manhole covers. There are no reference cost increases for low-emission slurry spreading equipment, nor for umbilical systems.

Example reference cost increases for dairy structures and equipment are from €269.50 to €296.45 per square metre for a milking parlour, and from €491 to €540 for the dairy.

A solid floor sheep house with penning gets a cost increase from €148.80 to €163.68 (no penning: from €128.70 to €141.57).

A slatted house for sheep gets a reference cost increase from €161.70 to €177.87.

Payments of over €298 million have been issued for 21,500 approved applications for completed investments paid since the opening of TAMS II, and continue at €1.3 million per week, on average.

In the current TAMS tranche for applications up to November, a compliance with farm waste and farm nutrient storage requirements at the time of application has been added for investments in milking machines, dairy structures, milk storage and cooling or in-parlour meal feeding systems, and these dairy investment items will not be available for application until August 8.