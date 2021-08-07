33 acres of ‘top class’ Golden Vale land arrives onto the market in Limerick

A piece of high-quality Golden Vale pasture land with a stretch of coastline onto the Shannon Estuary makes for a fascinating entrance to the agricultural land market.

Interest has already been very strong for the 33-acre holding located in the townland of Ballinvoher, Co Limerick, according to the selling agents GVM Auctioneers.

The property in question is located approximately 7km to the west of Pallaskenry, 12km from Kildomo, 25km from Limerick City and just across the estuary from Shannon International Airport.

“This really is top class land,” says selling agent Tom Crosse. “It has a private beach and along with that, some spectacular views of the Shannon Estuary.

Interest so far in this farm in Pallaskenry, Co Limerick has been 'very strong'. File Picture.

“There is an old dwelling house on it, which is in a derelict condition.” The presence of the dwelling – derelict as it may be – will certainly lend the property another string to its bow, putting in line with the interests of many looking for a house with some acres in a pleasant rural location within a commute of Limerick city.

One suspects, though, that the quality of the land will be the main draw here and there is no shortage of progressive farmers in the area looking to expand their holdings with an accessible and high-yield piece of ground.

“It’s exceptional land,” underlines Tom, “and is laid out in easily-managed divisions, is well watered and fenced.

“It needs to be seen to be appreciated. It’s nestling just west of the picturesque village of Ballystein, with the rolling land gently dropping onto a wonderful backdrop with beach frontage and spectacular views.” According to Tom, there have been a number of bids on the property already. Good land in this part of the world gets noticed fast and its true value is greatly appreciated.

“It’s land that could make half a million euros,” says Tom of the impressive holding, “but we are guiding in the region of €400,000 (€12,000/acre).” There is ample road frontage on the southern side of the property. The two-storey dwelling and outbuildings are located more or less in the centre of the farm, while the northern boundary is the estuary itself.