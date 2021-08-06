Agri minister visits Carbery's Farm Zero C in Cork

The Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue visited Carbery Group’s landmark project with BiOrbic, at Farm Zero C earlier this week.

The project aims to create a world-first climate-neutral dairy farm and is being run from Shinagh Farm in West Cork, a demonstrator farm, previously focused on highlighting profitability and efficiency.

The farm is owned by the four West Cork Co-ops and run in partnership with Teagasc.

Farm Zero C was recently awarded a €2m grant in prize money from Science Foundation Ireland’s Zero Emissions Challenge and work is now underway on hiring researchers, a project manager and a farm researcher for the project.

It is expected that two members of the team will be based full-time at Shinagh.

Donal Santry, dairy farmer and chairman of Shinagh Farm Board; Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue; Deputy Christopher O’Sullivan; Cormac O’Keeffe, Chairman of Carbery; Enda Buckley, Director of Sustainability, Carbery; John McNamara, Teagasc Cork West; and Jason Hawkins, Carbery CEO. File Picture.

During the visit, Minister McConalogue said that he has been consistent in his belief that farmers are innovators, and will find their way through the current climate issue because of their ability to problem-solve.

“My department will continue to support farmers to do that,” he continued.

“Farm Zero C is a powerful example of what can happen when the solutions for reducing agricultural emissions are farmer-led, in partnership with academics and researchers.

“Projects like this will be how we secure the future of farming and of our climate for future generations.”

Jason Hawkins, Carbery CEO, meanwhile, said it was great to welcome the Minister to Shinagh to show him a positive story around dairy and sustainability.

“We didn’t know, when we started work on this project two years ago, how much focus there would be on farming and environmental impact in the current climate,” added Mr Hawkins.

“But our goals remain the same, though the landscape has changed around us.

“We want to use this project to show that it is possible to run a profitable, efficient dairy farm operation that is also climate neutral.

"And we’re well on the way to proving this.”

Positive focus

Chairman of Carbery Group, Cormac O’Keeffe, added: “The farmers of West Cork have been supportive of Farm Zero C from its inception.

“To see all of the positive focus around it now is an encouraging news story for farmers and about farming at a time when it is needed.

“We look forward to welcoming many more visitors to Shinagh, and especially the farmers of West Cork, to see what we are trying to achieve here.”